SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-25-2023 18:00 TweetFollow @OregonNews Willamette National Forest Bedrock Fire Update The fire was 4,488 acres as of early Tuesday morning.

The Bedrock fire is active & 0% contained.

(LOWELL, Ore.) - The Bedrock Fire started near Bedrock Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District on July 22, 2023. The cause is under investigation. The fire continues to burn actively in the Fall Creek drainage, on rugged forested land east of Springfield. Hot, dry weather combined with gusty winds have contributed to periods of rapid fire growth. Aerial mapping using infrared-sensing equipment showed the fire to be 4,488 acres as of early Tuesday morning. Fire spread has been mainly to the east and north. 0% of the fire perimeter is contained. Northwest Incident Management Team 13 assumed management responsibilities for the Bedrock Fire at 6:00 a.m., today. Additional firefighting resources are arriving to assist with fire suppression and support activities. There are no evacuation notices in effect at this time. If an evacuation notice becomes necessary, information will be released by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone in the immediate vicinity is asked to remain vigilant, as the Bedrock Fire continues to be an evolving incident. For the safety of firefighting personnel, please avoid areas near the fire and stay out of all closed areas. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) has been issued for the Bedrock Fire area. Unmanned aerial systems (AES or drones) are not permitted within the TFR. WEATHER: Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to be similar to today, in the mid 80s, with slightly lower relative humidity. SAFETY: Members of the public are encouraged to know the Ready, Set, Go levels and make appropriate preparations. READY your belongings; SET your things at the door or prepack them in your car; GO and leave immediately. SMOKE: Smoke from the Bedrock Fire is spreading into central Oregon, causing some areas to experience “unhealthy” and possibly “hazardous” conditions. Individuals with respiratory issues may find themselves affected by the smoke. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. In most wildfires, smoke can cause hazardous air conditions for the immediate and surrounding communities. In an effort to keep the public informed on the latest air quality and forecasted smoke impacts, NWIMT 13 is ordering an Air Resource Advisor (ARA) to help provide information regarding health impacts. Resources from the US Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, and private industry are working to fully suppress this fire. Source: NW Incident Mgmt Team 13 _________________________________________

Oregon | Wildfire | Most Commented on





Articles for July 25, 2023 | Articles for July 26, 2023