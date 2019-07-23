Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash

A car turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, killing the biker.



A motorcyclist was killed when a car turned in front of him.

Photo: OSP



(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Sadly, this type of accident has been seen before, too many times. Sunday afternoon at about 4:48 Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 224 near milepost 15. It was a fatal.

Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a Buick Lesabre, operated by 88-year old Violet Sullivan of Estacada, was traveling westbound on Hwy 224 and turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by 65-year old Russell Nelson of Portland.

Nelson was flown by Life Flight to OHSU where he was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Fire, and ODOT.

Source: OSP

