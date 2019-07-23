Tuesday July 23, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jul-23-2019 00:51printcomments

Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash

Salem-News.com

A car turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, killing the biker.

motorcyclist killed
A motorcyclist was killed when a car turned in front of him.
Photo: OSP

(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Sadly, this type of accident has been seen before, too many times. Sunday afternoon at about 4:48 Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 224 near milepost 15. It was a fatal.

Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a Buick Lesabre, operated by 88-year old Violet Sullivan of Estacada, was traveling westbound on Hwy 224 and turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by 65-year old Russell Nelson of Portland.

Nelson was flown by Life Flight to OHSU where he was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Fire, and ODOT.

Source: OSP

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for July 22, 2019 | Articles for July 23, 2019 |

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

OREGON AUCTIONS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy