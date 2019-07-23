Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash

|
Tuesday July 23, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-23-2019 00:51TweetFollow @OregonNews
Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle CrashSalem-News.com
A car turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, killing the biker.
(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Sadly, this type of accident has been seen before, too many times. Sunday afternoon at about 4:48 Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 224 near milepost 15. It was a fatal.
Officials say the preliminary investigation revealed a Buick Lesabre, operated by 88-year old Violet Sullivan of Estacada, was traveling westbound on Hwy 224 and turned left in front of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle operated by 65-year old Russell Nelson of Portland.
Nelson was flown by Life Flight to OHSU where he was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Fire, and ODOT.
Source: OSP
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Fatal | Most Commented on
Articles for July 22, 2019 | Articles for July 23, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.