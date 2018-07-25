Why you should use a Cryptocurrency Calculator

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - Cryptocurrency investors who have been in the business for quite some time now, or anyone for that matter, who follow the crypto industry knows that there are a flurry of digital currencies in circulation and more ICOs (Initial Coin Offerings) are being launched almost every month hence the introduction of even more cryptocurrencies. As an investor, one does not only concentrate on one currency but rather on at least two or more in order to reap the benefits in the falling and rising in the value of different cryptocurrencies. Due to the flurry of digital currencies, it becomes very difficult for an investor to keep abreast with all the changes in the value of different cryptocurrencies hence the need to use the crypto calculator. What the Crypto Calculator is used for The Crypto calculator is used for monitoring the value of different cryptocurrencies in real time. This means for an investor who is looking to trade in different cryptocurrencies, s/he will know the real value of the digital currency that s/he is looking to trade in at that exact moment. This is very crucial to every investor because the values of digital currencies change (sometimes significantly) constantly over short periods of time. The crypto calculator itself is a fusion of two things i.e. a calculator (as you know it) on one hand and a converter (much like other fiat currency converters). These two elements i.e. the calculator and the converter help the investor calculate the value of a digital currency at any given moment and release the results in comparison to fiat currencies. The default fiat currency used in comparing the value of a digital currency is the US but investors do have the freedom to change this setting and compare the value of a digital currency against any other fiat currency of their choice (if their fiat currency choice is supported). Reasons for using the Crypto Calculator The first and perhaps most important reason why it’s important for every crypto investor to use the crypto calculator is that the calculator works in real time. This importance cannot be understated because when trading be it cryptocurrencies or any other currencies, one needs to be fully aware of what’s going on at that very same moment. If an investor trades without full knowledge of the current state of affairs, then the probability is that s/he is likely to be taken advantage of and in the process lose a lot of savings. The second important reason why all crypto investors should have and use a crypto calculator is as a result of its ability to support most if not all cryptocurrencies in their dozens. This means crypto investors dealing with high-value digital currencies and also crypto investors dealing with low-value digital currencies can all use the crypto calculator. Bitcoin, Litecoin, Zcash, Monero, Dash, Ripple among many others are all supported by the crypto calculator. Last but certainly not the least, the crypto calculator comes free of charge meaning it’s simple for anyone to get it. All one needs is internet connectivity as the calculator is available online. The calculator is also not difficult to use, just choose your digital currency from a list or type it down and check its value against the US Dollar. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

