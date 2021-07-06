SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - The online gambling industry has experienced tremendous growth over the years. According to a report from the UK Gambling Commission, the online gambling sector is the largest based on Gross Gambling Yield, since it made up 38% of the total market in 2018 – 2019. And today, even more people are gambling online. They play every type of game that has become popular today, ranging from bingo, blackjack, roulette, and poker. However, one game that has consistently stayed popular and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon is online slots. This article will take a closer look at how the Online slots market is flourishing today. Online Slots Over the Past Years Online slots have a long history, and Charles August Fey developed the first slot machine in 1894. He was a mechanic who developed a gambling machine that was coin-operated before he moved on to create the 4-11-44 in his San Francisco basement. After a few years, he developed the first classic slots machine with 3-reels that could offer payouts automatically. Finally, he developed the Liberty Bell, which is the closest to slot machines we know and cherish now. Online slots popularity continued to rise, but it was in the Internet era during the 1900s that it attained true popularity. At that point, it became one of the most prominent names in the online space. Many online platforms now have various online slot games, with players choosing from various themes, bonuses, and payouts. The games even give players the feeling of being in a real-life casino right from the comfort of their homes. Online Slots Today Today, there has been a consistent boom in the global slot machine market. There are expectations that between 2021-2024, it will rise by a whopping $14.09 billion. This means that many players still enjoy slot machines and are searching for more fun and entertaining games to play in casinos. In fact, there have been new online slots released with numerous features, which is a clear sign that the sector is still flourishing. And there is no sign that it will stop any time soon. The introduction of cryptocurrencies into the online gambling space has also gone further to change how people play online games – including slots. Cryptocurrencies have led to the overall growth of the online slots market. And there are clear signs that it will be responsible for more growth in the years to come. Today, most online casinos accept cryptocurrencies as it offers numerous benefits over other forms of payments. Some of the major benefits include privacy, absence of fees, faster payouts, low possibility of fraud, etc. More people are investing in cryptocurrencies today, and there are over 20 million owners of bitcoin alone globally. These numbers consist of some of the biggest entrepreneurs and celebrities, so it is not surprising how it affects the online slots market. The Future of Online Slots The future looks great for the online slots market, and many factors will help it flourish even further. One of the most prominent is technological advancement. For instance, virtual reality has started to be utilized in video games today, and they give players a more immersive experience. When virtual reality is used for VR gambling, players can enjoy a more immersive and realistic experience. Augmented reality is also another major feat that may boost it even further. This could make you feel like you are playing an actual slot machine in your home. The development of 5G networks is also another major advancement that will boost the speed of the Internet. If this network becomes a norm worldwide, players will enjoy online slots even more without slow load times or lagging games. Ella Houghton is an avid slots player who is genuinely passionate about slots. Now, she spends most of her time sharing her knowledge with other slot players today. You can view more about her here. Conclusion The online slots market is experiencing a major boost, and it does not seem to be stopping soon. With more people staying at home and looking for ways to get entertained without leaving home, the future looks promising for the online slots market. It is certainly here to stay, and with more advancement in technology, you can be sure that the market for online slots will only keep rising. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

