How Apache Storm is Beneficial in Big Data Analytics

How Apache Storm is Beneficial in Big Data AnalyticsSalem-News.com Business
Experts trained in real-time analytics will be in demand...
(SALEM, Ore.) - When it comes to real-time big data analytics and stream processing, there is no better tool than Apache Storm. With the increasing number of connected Internet of Things (or IoT) devices, continuous data streaming is becoming more common thus requiring that large volumes of data need to be processed and analyzed for providing actionable results.
This is the reason why Apache Storm is gaining popularity over other tools like Hadoop or Apache Spark as it can analyze petabytes of data being generated from different sources. Apache Storm is the preferred tool being used by companies like Twitter, NaviSite, and Wego.
Apache Storm offers a variety of benefits including:
Features of Apache StormReferred to as the “Hadoop of Real-time processing,” Apache Storm has the following features that make it ideal for real-time streamed data processing:
How a Training Program in Apache Storm Will HelpThe latest industry trends suggest that Apache Storm is likely to be the preferred tool in the field of real-time data analytics. Leading IT and software development companies will choose Apache Storm as the platform for providing solutions in real-time Big data analytics.
Apart from these companies, experts trained in real-time analytics will also be in demand in companies who are generating large volumes of business data.
An Apache Storm course from a reputed institute can help in building a rewarding career as a Big data and Hadoop architect.
The Global Big Data Analytics Market report from Frost & Sullivan reveals that the Big Data analytics market is projected to grow from $8.5 billion in 2017 to $40.6 billion by the year 2023.
This projected growth is likely to increase the industry demand for professionals trained in Big Data analytics including experts in Apache Storm.
Who is eligible for the Apache Storm training course?The Apache Storm certification training program is designed for professionals with basic knowledge of Java and Linux programming. Though not mandatory, knowledge in Big Data analytics and Hadoop framework will be an added advantage for students attending this training course.
Who should attend the Apache Storm training course?Freshers or professionals aspiring for a career in big data analytics can benefit the most from this certification program in Apache Storm. These include:
Brief Outline of the Apache Storm Training CourseComprising of around 18-20 hours of classroom sessions, the Apache Storm training program from a premier training provider is conducted by a certified and industry-experienced trainer proficient in the concepts and practical applications of Apache Storm.
The Apache Storm training course comprises of the following learning modules:
At the end of each learning module, students will benefit from hands-on practical exercises that help them master each of their learned concepts.
Students attending the program can also work on industry projects including how to use Apache Storm in real-time analysis in Twitter along with real-time pipelining in Spotify and online travel websites.
If you are unable to attend the physical classroom training sessions, you can opt to complete the certification course through online or virtual training sessions. Online sessions allow you to schedule your learning sessions according to your own convenience while interacting with your instructor through the latest collaboration tools and techniques.
So, if you aspire for a rewarding career in Big Data analytics or want to advance your data analytics skills, completing this training course in Apache Storm would be the right way to go.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
