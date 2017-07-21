Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Salem Man on Highway 20

|
Friday July 21, 2017
|
Jul-19-2017 14:03
Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Salem Man on Highway 20Salem-News.com
Even in the best of conditions, driving can be risky.
(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - A Salem man was killed yesterday when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the side of a Kenworth log truck.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report at about 10:30 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 34.5 (east of Sweet Home).
Police say a black 2015 BMW Motorcycle, operated by 65-year old John Harvey Weeks, of Salem, was travelling eastbound on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home when for unknown reasons, the BMW veered into the oncoming lane and struck the side of a green 2016 Kenworth log truck. The truck was operated by 59-year old Kenneth Keil Reynolds, of Sweet Home, that was travelling westbound.
Weeks suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reynolds was not injured.
A witness stated that Weeks was possibly looking over his shoulder behind him while negotiating the curve.
Highway 20 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
