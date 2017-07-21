Friday July 21, 2017
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather


Weather Forecast

 

Jul-19-2017 14:03printcomments

Two-Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Salem Man on Highway 20

Salem-News.com

Even in the best of conditions, driving can be risky.

fatal crash investigation
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 34.5 claimed one life.
Photo: OSP

(LINN COUNTY, Ore.) - A Salem man was killed yesterday when the motorcycle he was operating crashed into the side of a Kenworth log truck.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report at about 10:30 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 34.5 (east of Sweet Home).

Police say a black 2015 BMW Motorcycle, operated by 65-year old John Harvey Weeks, of Salem, was travelling eastbound on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home when for unknown reasons, the BMW veered into the oncoming lane and struck the side of a green 2016 Kenworth log truck. The truck was operated by 59-year old Kenneth Keil Reynolds, of Sweet Home, that was travelling westbound.

Weeks suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Reynolds was not injured.

A witness stated that Weeks was possibly looking over his shoulder behind him while negotiating the curve.

Highway 20 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

_________________________________________


Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for July 18, 2017 | Articles for July 19, 2017 | 		Fully licensed for Medical and Recreational Cannabis!
Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Call 503-362-6858 to Order Ahead or for Party Reservations!
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy