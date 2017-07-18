Long time Lincoln City Businessman Found Dead

The city of Lincoln City and all of Oregon mourn the passing of a good man.



Gary Ellingson and his wife Alberta opened the Sandcastle Motel in 1985.





(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - Lincoln City Police received a call about 8:30 Monday night requesting assistance at the entrance to The Villages property at the end of NW Voyage Avenue in Lincoln City.

The caller disconnected before 911 Dispatchers were able to obtain any further information.

Approximately 8 minutes later the first LCPD Officer, who is also a trained paramedic, arrived at the scene. The officer located a deceased male, lying on the ground, outside of a parked vehicle.

The deceased person has been identified as 66-year old Gary G. Ellingson, of Lincoln City.

Mr. Ellingson has been a very respected and longtime resident of Lincoln City and had served in the past as a member of the City Council.

At this time the investigation indicates there is no evidence of foul play involved. The Lincoln City Police and Lincoln County Medical Examiner are continuing the investigation.

