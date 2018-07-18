Wednesday July 18, 2018
Deputies Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Salem-News.com

The motorcyclist died on scene.

fatal motorcycle crash
Photo: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

(INDEPENDENCE, Ore.) - Today, July 17th, at 2:22 p.m., deputies with the Marion county Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash that occurred in the 7400 block of River Road South near the Independence Bridge.

Deputies believe a west bound motorcycle was negotiating a corner when the rider crossed the center line and struck a west bound pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, sadly the motorcyclist died on scene. There are no additional details available at this time and no information regarding either involved driver will be released until the proper notifications can be made.

River Road South is currently closed to one lane until the crash can be cleared. Please use caution if you are traveling in the area.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

