Deputies Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash

|
Wednesday July 18, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-17-2018 18:02TweetFollow @OregonNews
Deputies Investigating Fatal Motorcycle CrashSalem-News.com
The motorcyclist died on scene.
(INDEPENDENCE, Ore.) - Today, July 17th, at 2:22 p.m., deputies with the Marion county Sheriff’s Office were called to a two vehicle crash that occurred in the 7400 block of River Road South near the Independence Bridge.
Deputies believe a west bound motorcycle was negotiating a corner when the rider crossed the center line and struck a west bound pickup truck.
The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, sadly the motorcyclist died on scene. There are no additional details available at this time and no information regarding either involved driver will be released until the proper notifications can be made.
River Road South is currently closed to one lane until the crash can be cleared. Please use caution if you are traveling in the area.
Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for July 16, 2018 | Articles for July 17, 2018 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.