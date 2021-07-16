SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-16-2021 15:30 TweetFollow @OregonNews Best Nightlife Spots in Oregon New and traditional events are back in full swing.

Great nightlife in Portland

(SALEM, Ore.) - It’s been a tough couple years for all of us, but the good news is that here in the state of Oregon, things are beginning to get back to some normality. Huge events like the 2021 Oregon State Fair that begins Friday, August 27th are going to not only take place, but take place with a full capacity, as we reported here at www.salem-news.com. There are also no limits now on how many people can occupy the same space, so at least for now- bars, clubs, bowling alleys, museums and restaurants should all again be much more enjoyable. It’s a great time, then, to have a look at what some of the best nightlife spots are in the state, and here our recommendations. So if you’re lucky enough to live near one of these attractions, don your favorite going-out outfit and, if needed, get on the phone to the babysitter, ’cause you deserve a fantastic night out. Multnomah Whiskey Library If you want to experience the feeling of stepping back in time, then head to the Multnomah Whiskey Library, which is located on Adler Street in Portland. Whether you are a true whiskey expert or just a novice, this incredible bar has over 1,500 bottles of the stuff, so you should have no trouble finding one that suits your tastebuds. The quality of food on offer is also outstanding, with high-class burgers and short-ribs. The head chef also delivers a daily preparation of locally sourced seafood. The design of the bar is styled like a speakeasy and features wooden-paneled walls and comfy leather chairs that once you sit down on, you’ll struggle to get back up again. Plus, there’s no sign out front, so you will really feel like you have to be ‘in the know’ to visit this trendy place. It’s officially a members only bar, but you can buy a ‘hall pass’ on their website that allows you to visit for a day and soak up the exclusive atmosphere. Spirit Mountain Resort This choice is for all the gamblers amongst you. Spirit Mountain Casino is a massive Native American casino resort that is located in Grande Road on Oregon Route 18. It’s actually the state’s biggest tourist attraction, recording a staggering three million visitors a year. There’s many a reason that it’s so popular, with the resort offering 90,000 square feet of gaming floors, five restaurants including Cedar Plank, which is Oregon’s largest buffet, and loads of live entertainment. The gaming floors feature all the best casino amenities including 2000 slot machines, craps, poker, blackjack and roulette. There’s even a fantastic on-site 254 room hotel in case you wanted to make a weekend of it. If you love gambling but aren’t able to get to the Spirit Mountain Casino then have no fear, as www.casinos.co.za/ can bring the fun to you. They’ve managed to comprise a comprehensive list of the best South African online casinos, including detailed reviews, online slots and game guides and payment method information. So you can, reassuringly, enjoy all the thrills, with none of the worry. Elsinore Theatre If you’ve missed getting out to see live entertainment, then first on your list to visit for a riveting night out should be the Elsinore Theatre which is located on the High Street of our very own Salem. If you’ve been before, then make sure to head back, and if you’ve never been, then there’s never been a greater time to go, as the entertainment industry has, unfortunately, suffered badly this last year. Thankfully though, things are back on the up and if you check out https://elsinoretheatre.com/ then you can check out all the fantastic shows and events that are showing soon. The history of the theatre is fascinating, with the building being built in 1926 by then owner George Guthrie to resemble the castle in the city of Elsinore from William Shakespeare’s play Hamlet. It was shortly after leased to Warner Brothers, who operated the place as a movie theatre until 1951. From that point on, the grand location, sadly, fell into a steady decline becoming nothing more than a second rate place to catch a movie. The building was due to be demolished in 1980, but thanks to several incredible grassroots campaigns the theatre was saved, and finally, in 2002 a deal was made to restore the structure to its previous magnificence. The work was completed in the summer of 2004 and since then it has been a mainstay of performing arts and musical excellence. Don’t miss out on a magical experience at this grand setting. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Oregon | Tourism | Portland | Most Commented on





Articles for July 16, 2021 |