Merkley, DeFazio Lead Oregon Delegation to Push FEMA for Maximum Readiness for 2021 Wildfire Season

|
Friday July 16, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jul-16-2021 12:54TweetFollow @OregonNews
Merkley, DeFazio Lead Oregon Delegation to Push FEMA for Maximum Readiness for 2021 Wildfire SeasonSalem-News.com
Helping deliver disaster assistance in the wake of a catastrophic wildfire.
(WASHINGTON D.C.) - Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio are leading U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-3), Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1), and Cliff Bentz (R-OR-2) in pushing FEMA for maximum readiness for Oregon’s 2021 wildfire season, requesting the agency detail the steps it has taken to make it easier and faster to deliver disaster assistance in the wake of a catastrophic wildfire.
The push comes as the Bootleg fire in Southern Oregon—which has destroyed at least 21 houses, is putting nearly 2,000 more at risk, has killed cattle, and has caused urgent evacuations—continues to be the largest fire currently burning in the United States.
Two other large fires, the Jack Fire in Southern Oregon and the Grandview Fire in Central Oregon, have also forced evacuations.
“As you know, Oregon, and the rest of the West, experienced an unprecedented and destructive wildfire season in 2020. Over 50,000 fires burned 10 million acres, with fires lasting well into the fall.
"As we approach another potentially catastrophic wildfire season, many Oregonians continue to struggle to return to the pre-disaster state of normal. The approval of the long-awaited cost-share adjustment for the 2020 wildfire season is critical to our recovery efforts and we thank you for that,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
“We appreciate the steps that you have taken to prepare for the 2021 wildfire season. For example, continuing to allow FEMA’s Regional Administrators to approve requests for Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) will help expedite the flow of resources into the state and ensure that state agencies can quickly respond to fires knowing they have the financial resources to do so,” the lawmakers continued.
The delegation’s letter went on to pose the following questions:
_________________________________________
Articles for July 16, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.