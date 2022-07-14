Thursday July 14, 2022
Jul-14-2022

Pillars of Every Successful Business

Salem-News.com

Only focusing on making money can be your downfall.

pillars of business
The pillars of your business need to be as strong as these.
Photo by Photo by Tiana, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Building a successful business requires an innovative idea, perseverance, and most importantly, a solid strategy. While budding entrepreneurs have great ideas, they often fall short when it comes to the follow-through.

Instead of focusing on the future and building their business based on pillars, they instead only focus on making money. Unfortunately, this way of thinking can lead to rash decision making and poor execution.

To be successful, you need to focus on five distinct pillars of business.

Creativity

To build a company that continues to grow, you need to be creative. Creativity is how you find ways to reach your target audience and make them want to know more about you.

It’s also how you continually find ways to scale without running into financial roadblocks. Your creative journey should start by first identifying who you want as a customer. Create buyer personas of the people you want to do business with. This will give a better idea of their wants and needs.

You should also be creative in terms of bringing new hires on board make sure that these individuals support your vision and goals but also look for free thinkers that can broaden the viewpoint of the business and bring things to the table that you may not have thought about.

Technology

Even if you have a love-hate relationship with technology, you need it to be successful. In fact, you might not be able to survive without it. That said, you need to embrace technology and use it to expand.

If you’re a fleet manager, you need to invest in technology that makes managing your fleet easier. Dash cams are a perfect example of this type of technology. With them, you can monitor driver performance in real time and also use the footage to create robust fleet safety programs. You can also stay on top of delivery times to ensure that everything is running according to schedule.

Operations

When you hear the word operations, what comes to mind? Most think about what’s happening behind the scenes. While this is a large part of your inner operations, it involves every division of your corporation.

Operations that aren’t implemented properly from day one can cause a snowball effect, often leading to mismanagement of other processes as well. Create a comprehensive operations guide, which can be edited according to your company’s needs as time goes on. Note, your operating procedures should always align with your goals and mission statement.

Marketing Strategy

Similar to your operation strategy, you also need to create a comprehensive marketing plan as well. This should include marketing objectives for each stage of the buyer’s journey. You can use your personal experiences to accomplish this.

How do you want to be marketed to? Once you answer that question, you’ll be able to create a strategy that’s engaging yet not intrusive. Regardless of niche, your marketing efforts should also revolve around making customers feel like they are your only customer.

Customer Service

Your customer service department says a lot about you. In fact, poor customer service can ruin your reputation. Create a handbook that employees can refer to for every type of customer service situation.

More importantly, hold monthly meetings where you can discuss how things are going and ask for feedback from your customer service team. That way, you’ll then be able to use that feedback to update policies and procedures accordingly.

