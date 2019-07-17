SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jul-14-2019 23:44 TweetFollow @OregonNews How to Choose a Trading Style Find a style that speaks to you and your risk strategy

Photo by rawpixel.com from Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you've been looking for a quick and exciting way to make some money in the stock markets, then it's hard to go wrong with day trading. Day trading is the process of selling and buying instruments like currencies, options, and stocks within the same 24-hour period. The aim with day trading is to make a money from small differences between the price you buy at, and the price you decide to leave a position at. When day trading first emerged on the financial markets, it was an option specifically for companies and banks that could access the exchanges and market data at all times. However, as technology has continued to evolve, individual traders now have the opportunity to use the same market trading solutions to create their own day trading strategies. Choosing a Day Trading Style There are plenty of things that you'll need to learn before you become a successful day trader. For instance, you'll have to decide what kind of trading you're going to do, or what "style" of day trader you want to be. Importantly, there's a lot more to choosing a trading style than simply checking what other people are doing. The various kinds of day trading styles available are each suited to specific kinds of trader with their own distinct personalities. The styles available range from scalping strategies where people only hold their positions for a couple of minutes, to longer swing and position trading where securities are held throughout the day. Most of the systems used for day trading are quite flexible, which means that you can adjust your style as the day goes on according to your needs. You may even decide that you prefer to focus on the market outside of the hours of the traditional trading rush with after hours trading or pre-market trading. Some traders chose multiple styles to guide their financial decisions throughout the day. However, most people choose a single style and stick with it, so that they're less likely to make emotional decisions with their money. Different Types of Trade Just as there are different styles of day trading to choose from, there are also different types of trade, such as counter-trend trades, trend trades, and also ranging trades. The trend trades on the market today are the trades that occur in the direction of the existing price movements in the market. On the other hand, counter-trend trades move against the direction used for the current price movement. Ranging trades are the trading types that switch backward and forwards between multiple prices. Often, ranging trades are common when the market is moving in a sideways direction. Similarly, to trading styles, most traders will stick with a singular trading type, but some will switch back and forth depending on the state of the market that they're working in. Ultimately, the sheer number of different trading styles and solutions available to day traders is evidence that there's no one-size-fits-all solution for people who want to take advantage of the trading space. As you continue to learn more about the securities that you're trading, you'll begin to find a style that speaks more to you and your risk strategy as a whole. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for July 13, 2019 | Articles for July 14, 2019 |