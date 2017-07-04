SNc Channels:



Opioid Epidemic Continues to Soar Despite All Reason Who wears "white hats" and who wears "black hats" as the prescription opioid epidemic soars in addictions and deaths?

Image from: Lynn R Webster, MD's facebook page

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - For those wondering why the prescription opioid/heroin destruction of human life surges out of control every day, you may want to consider this information published in the news relating to the wearers of "white hats" or "black hats". Feel free to draw your own conclusions. Lynn R Webster, MD July 4, 2017 at 9:55am:

"Please don't stigmatize babies with a label. Babies cannot be addicted." Study: California Newborns Addicted To Opioid Painkillers More Than Doubles via CBS13 CBS Sacramento. In reply to Webster's outrageous and dangerous statement above that "babies cannot be addicted", I reached out to: Paul Winchester MD

Director Neonatology, St. Francis Hospital

Clinical Professor, Pediatrics

Indiana University School of Medicine

Indianapolis, Indiana As a neonatologist, Dr. Winchester's reply to me was -- "Never fear Marianne. They are addicted! I find it a clever tactic by the purveyors of opiates to redefine the word addicted." There was an inspection at Lynn Webster's "research facility" in Salt Lake City, Utah in March 2017 over a 5 day period. Keep in mind that Webster is an industry expert to pharma on opioids and testifies in front of the FDA for approval of opioids. Webster was issued a 483 form by the FDA and when I asked the FDA for the results of Webster's 5 day inspection, I was advised it was not on their website. Then it became bizarre. The FDA informed me I had to apply for an FOI (freedom of information) filing to secure their findings. Actually it is a FOIA - Freedom of Information Act filing, but the FDA refers to it as an FOI. The FDA withholding information on an inspection at a facility instrumental in gaining approval from the FDA on new opioids? Who is the FDA protecting? Webster? Pharma? Themselves? The America people? Several years ago a pain clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah run by Lynn R. Webster was raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) when people began turning up dead after treatment. There was talk that Webster's ability to prescribe opioids was rescinded as a result of approximately 100 deaths at his pain clinic and the facility was closed. Families filed medical malpractice suits against Webster and settlements were made out of court. Webster could have used some good public relations firm to take the heat off his ability to make a living and practice medicine, but a U.S. Attorney in Utah and US Senator Orrin Hatch may have been instrumental in taking the heat off Webster. This enabled the good doctor to reinvent himself as a "researcher" and provide expertise to pharma and the FDA -- in addition to securing a lucrative income. In June 2017 a company called Proove Biosciences located in Irvine, California was raided by the FBI as part of a fraud investigation. Proove promotes itself as a "leader in genetics testing related to opioid addiction." In this link, you can see FBI agents removing boxloads of documentation in preparation for a "healthcare fraud investigation". Who serves on Proove Biosciences Medical Advisory Board?

MEDICAL ADVISORY BOARD



Who serves on Proove's Industry Advisory Board?

INDUSTRY ADVISORY BOARD

Mary Bono is a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives who served from 1999-2013, and co-chaired the Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force. Ms. Bono was not re-elected to congress in California, but is now employed as a Principal of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP. Off their website: "Mary helps clients proactively determine a strategy that supports their overall business and policy goals — even if the strategy is to go dark. "Mary is skilled at helping organizations communicate their position and make their case to both policymakers and the public. She crafts messages and designs communication campaigns that cut through the noise, enhance visibility and influence public opinion." Interesting stuff, huh? Ironic that Webster would be involved in not one -- but two federal agency raids on facilities linked to his name. Maybe Ms. Bono will be able to determine if an association with Proove Biosciences could utilize a strategy for both of them "to go dark." In the meantime, there are "white hats" and "black hats" being worn in the prescription opioid epidemic with the wearers of the hats thrusting their hands into the deep pockets of pharma -- while the FDA laughs all the way to the bank with them -- hand in hand. See also: Lynn Webster, M.D. Irvine bioscience company raided by FBI as part of health care fraud investigation. _________________________________________

