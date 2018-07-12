Understanding the Online Casino Match Bonus

SNc Channels:



(SALEM, Ore.) - In an online casino, a Match Bonus is a bonus paid by the casino on depositing or wagering, normally equal to the amount of that deposit or wager. It's become pretty standard for online casinos to give their players bonuses as prizes. You can have lots of free bonuses, usually as prizes or gifts while playing at an online casino, but the most bonuses are commonly offered for signing up in the first place and depositing some funds in your online casino account. Casinos will normally provide bonuses for continuing deposits made by regular players, to thank them for their commitment. One of the most common sorts of bonuses given by online casinos is the Match Bonus. A Match Bonus takes its name from the case the studio will match you, dollar for dollar, on the amount you preferred to deposit into your account with them when you sign up at the casino. Match bonuses are popular in online casino play and also in sports betting online. Match bonuses are most usually awarded as a welcome bonus to a new player, although match bonuses could be granted at any time by promotion or another individual offer. Match Bonus Explained There is a lot of racing in the world of online casino and betting play, so websites providing games need to stand out from the rest. The match bonus is one way of bringing in new players and maintaining current ones. The gaming terminal promises to match the player’s first deposit and any succeeding deposits with free playing supplies or with free spins on slot games. When the player puts cash into their account and reaches certain wagering requirements, their bonus becomes accessible. Match bonuses are only accessible as playing funds and cannot be withdrawn till a certain amount of the money has been played on the site’s games. Match bonuses are often used to welcome a new player. They might be an accurate match, which is where the name comes from, or some multiple thereof. For instance, a player might deposit $10, and the website might ‘match’ the deposit by 300% supplying the player an overall $40 of playing funds. Some match bonuses form part of more extensive promotions, while others are however open every time the player makes a deposit. In sports betting, players often take benefit of match bonuses and free bets by playing them off toward each other and supporting themselves a win. Over time, they can make up this system and probably gain steady gambling revenue through the use of match bonuses: a mode often known as match betting. Match Bonuses in Online Casinos: Redefining How You Play Many advantages define an online casino from its in-person counterpart. Instead of driving or flying someplace, you can play from the convenience of home. You also can reduce the disturbances and focus on the game. There are no loud noises or screams from the people around you. It is just you and the game. Anyway, perhaps one of the greatest perks of playing via the internet is online casino match bonuses. This is free money that pays you just for playing. Why are Casinos Giving Me All This Free Money? The main reason the casinos will give you any bonus at all is that of the all-important fight for your business. The casinos will do anything in their ability to make you chose their particular casino over your other options. You can use this to your advantage by harvesting these bonuses one by one. So what’s The Catch? The welcome match bonuses usually have a Wagering Requirement (WR) attached to them. For instance, a WR of 35x the bonus amount is relatively standard. This indicates that you need to wager the bonus 35 times before the bonus, or any winnings formed from the bonus money, will be yours. However, there is an excellent value in the bonus, and it is probable to earn a good amount of cash from them. You need to be informed that you cannot make a withdrawal from your account while the bonus is activated. You can, of course, withdraw your money at any time, but by doing so the bonus and any winnings associated to it may be voided. There is usually a time limit for you to make the wagering requirement. It is not unusual for the casino to let you use the bonus for about 7-30 days. So if you plan on winning large, do this quickly and leave you enough time to complete the wagering requirement. The name comes from the reality that most online casinos will give you a bonus based on how much you deposit into your casino account, so it is a bonus 'matched' to your deposit. For instance, if you deposit $10 into an account and the match bonus is 100%, the casino will 100% match your $10 with another $10, so you will have $20 to play with. If the casino is offering a 25% match bonus and you deposit $100 into your casino account, they will match your bonus with another 25% of what you deposited, so you will start playing with $125 instead of just the $100 you deposited. There are loads of different variations on this, and we will help you to understand each type and how you can make the most out of your play. The Types of Online Casino Match Bonuses There is the standard match bonus, but beyond that, there is a diversity of subgenres within it that reward player for high deposits, high winnings or a variety of other things. Following is a list of the more popular bonuses and what you can do to get them! New Player Match Bonus

The Welcome or New Member Bonus is often the most significant bonus because this is how the casino attracts you to sign up. Be sure to look at the other bonuses they offer, however, to ensure the best gains. Reload Match Bonus

These are designed to keep players loyal and are awarded to those that make regular deposits. Depending on the casino they can function similar to match bonuses or as a monthly reward to longtime players. Win-Win aka Cashback on Losses

These are helpful if you hit a little bad luck. Some casinos have been known to offer a cashback percentage on your losses. During the promotion period, if your losses are more significant than your overall wins (not necessarily what you cash out), your casino account will be credited with set percentage cash back on what you lost. Hence the name - Win-Win! Loyalty Match Bonus

These are similar to reload bonuses but occur through loyalty programs at the casino. As you score points and advance through the levels, you will accrue these. After you deposit a certain amount of money, these will become more lucrative than just regular reload bonuses. High Roller Match Bonus

Typically casinos will only match up to a certain amount of money (Usually $100). Though, many will offer a percentage on any high deposit over an absolute value. For example, if you deposit $1000, then they may give you a 15% match deposit ($150). Refer-A-Friend Match Bonus

Just like most services, if you refer a friend, you will receive a special bonus. This usually comes in the form of a match bonus, where after your friend has signed up, either you get a percentage match of their first deposit as a bonus, or you get a percentage match of your next deposit as a reward. The added incentive is that after referring your friend, you can also play games online with your friends as well. Some Examples of Casino Match Bonuses

Casino match bonuses may differ depending on the amount or percentage provided by the casino, and the terms that come with the offer. Listed below are the famous examples of match bonuses provided by casinos. 50 Percent Match Bonus

If this is the casino gift, this means that the player will get an extra 50 percent on the bankroll. If the player makes a $100 deposit, this means that the casino will credit an extra $50 into the account. In short, the bankroll becomes more substantial, at $150 100 Percent Match Bonus

This is the most general kind of match bonus that’s available and given by casinos today. Of all the varieties of match bonuses, the 100 percent bonus is regarded as the fairest for the player and the casino. This casino offer is structured in such a way that the casinos will immediately double the player’s bankroll. For instance, if the player decides to deposit $100, the casino will add an extra Dollar to the account, and in the manner doubling the player’s bankroll. Now, pay attention to the terms of the match bonus promotions. Some casinos will put a ‘cap’ on this specific bonus advertising. For instance, the casino may inform that it will give a 100 percent match bonus, up to $300. This indicates that the maximum bonus that you will receive is $300, no issue how much money you deposit 200 Percent or Higher Match Bonuses

If you are fortunate, you will get casinos that can match your deposits by more than 150 or 200 percent or even more. If you get casinos that will offer more than 150 percent, require more conditions in place, including severe wagering requirements Match Bonuses Bundled With Free Spins Thanks to great racing online, casino operators are started with no option but to become productive in their bonuses and marketing advertisements. An example of this is the use of a match bonus that’s bundled with Free Spins. For example, a particular casino right now may offer a 100 percent match bonus, bundled with 105 Free Spins. What to Look For When Buying For Casino Match Bonuses? As they say, casino perks like match bonuses are not created equal. As an informed and responsible casino player, it pays to be aware of the bonus offers, and the terms that come with it. Always check the wagering requirements that come with the match bonus promotion. Sometimes, a higher match bonus will feature stringent wagering requirements. The casino’s wagering requirements will require players to wager the deposit and bonus amount a certain number of times before the winnings can be officially withdrawn. Some casinos will identify additional restrictions, including the kinds of games that can be played, and the validity of the match bonus. For instance, some casinos today will give players up to 30 days to use the match bonus; otherwise the funds will be forfeited Be wary about bonuses that exceed 500 percent. If you think that the offer is ‘too good to be true,’ it’s always best to ask around and check casino reviews Minimum deposit may be required. Some casinos will also need a minimum deposit before it can offer its match bonus. The minimum deposit starts at $20, but some casinos may also increase the limit to $100 List of eligible games. As part of its Terms & Conditions (T&C) that govern the release and use of match bonuses, certain casinos may identify a list of casino games where the use of the match bonuses is allowed Successive match bonuses for multiple deposits. Loyalty pays in casino gaming, and this is manifested in the quality of bonuses offered, including match bonuses. To engage more customers, some leading casinos may provide match bonuses not for just deposit, but for the succeeding deposits made, usually up to third deposit. For example, a first deposit will net a 100 percent match, the second deposit will have a 75 percent match, and the third will have a 50 percent match Casinos reserve the right to cancel a promotion. To protect its business and ensure that advertisements are not ruled to damage, casinos often reserve the right to cancel the bonus. If the casino operator notices instances of violation of the bonus, the participating casino holds the right to delete the bonus, or even momentarily halt the account.

The availability of match bonuses offered by casinos is just one of many customer-friendly promotions. Thanks to these casino bonuses, players can expect additional funds that can be used to play more and compete with other players. In short, this casino promotion gives you more chances of winning the highest payouts, without having to deposit more cash. Getting Match Casino Bonuses Match deposit casino bonuses are with the straightforward to understand. Most online casinos will provide these bonus sorts. This is because new player casino bonuses are the best method to attract new sign-ups. An online casino requires grabbing your attention right away. The best way to do this is with a lucrative offer. In turn, all you need to do is sign up with the casino. Make a minimum deposit, and you will get a match bonus. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

