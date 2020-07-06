Dallas Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 4th of July ride in Eastern Oregon turned deadly for one Oregon man.







(WASCO COUNTY, Ore.) - A Harley-Davidson rider was killed in a crash Saturday, July 4th, near milepost 38 on Hwy 197 in Wasco County.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash about 2:30 p.m.

According to OSP, 46-year old Nathan Pyle, of Dallas, Oregon was riding a Harley-Davidson northbound in a group of motorcycles. The riders were slowing to turn left onto Juniper Flat Rd., however, Pyle was apparently unable to stop and crashed, avoiding the other motorcycles.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Why Pyle was unable to slow or stop is yet unknown. The investigation into this crash continues.

Research from GHSA* shows that even though there have been fewer vehicles on the road, motorcyclists remain significantly overrepresented as a proportion of all traffic deaths.

OSP was assisted by the Wasco County Sheriff's Office, South Wasco Ambulance, Juniper Flat and Fire and Rescue, and ODOT.

Source: OSP

*Governors Highway Safety Association

