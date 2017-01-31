Dayton Woman Killed in Head-on Crash

Tragic accident in Yamhill County



Photo: OSP



(DAYTON, Ore.) - Sunday morning at about 8:00, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 18 about milepost 50.5, near Dayton.

According to Troopers on scene, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, operated by 19-year old Madelyn West of Beaverton was traveling east on Hwy 18. West's vehicle crossed into the west bound lane of travel colliding head-on with a 2000 GMC Envoy.

The GMC was operated by 68-year old Bertha Martinez, of Dayton. Martinez was pronounced deceased on the scene.

West was transported to Oregon Health Science University with critical injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Department, Dayton Fire Department, McMinnville Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________