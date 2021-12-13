Free Speech is my right to say what you don't want to hear! ~George Orwell, Author of 1984

"The fact checks that social media use... are just opinion.” (Reuters)



Photo by Mathias Reding, Pexels



(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Why are we allowing censorship to control what we can read or view? Facebook and Linkedin are purveyors of taking our freedoms away from us.

Now it is AT&T DirecTV canceling Newsmax in a major censorship move. When will we say "enough" and take back our liberties?

Reuters has reported that "Facebook finally admitted the truth: The “fact checks” that social media use to police what Americans read and watch are just “opinion.”

That’s thanks to a lawsuit brought by celebrated journalist John Stossel, which has exposed the supposed battle against “misinformation” as a farce. The below is my Linkedin post this past week wherein Linkedin suspended my account and subsequently reneged and allowed it. Their email to me is shown below my published posting.

“I am proud of my years of exposing the FDA for their disregard for the safety of the American people and their working hand in hand w/pharma for financial gain. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., founder of Children's Defense Organization has also been a forerunner in exposing the overuse of vaccines -- especially in children.”

[LINK: WSJ Slams Vaccine Makers, Federal Agencies for Pushing Boosters, as FDA Concedes Data Are ‘Complicated’ (Children's Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)]

LinkedIn Trust & Safety Team

To:Marianne Perez

Sat, Jan 21 at 6:13 AM

Your post is back on LinkedIn We regularly review the removal of content to ensure our policies are applied in a fair and consistent way. Initially, your post was removed for going against our policies. As part of our review, we now find that your post doesn't go against our policies and apologize for the mistake. Your post is back on LinkedIn.

After being “censored” by Linkedin and receiving their what amounts to an apology, I was suspended again for posting the following:

“Be aware that the FDA does not have scientific data on the safety of any vaccines.

"They rely on "experts" from the pharmaceutical companies producing the vaccines. Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner, left his appointment after approximately 2 years to serve on Pfizer's Board of Directors – as well as other pharmaceutical and tobacco industry boards.

"He has become a wealthy man making this "career move" – to the tune of 7 figures.

FDA to propose yearly COVID vaccines like annual flu shots for Americans (nypost.com)”

Patrick Corrigan, VP Legal at Linkedin received an email from me informing him that I would be having a news article published regarding censorship and suspension of accounts based on their “opinion” rather than facts.

It’s called free speech, Mr. Corrigan and every American’s right to say “what you don’t want to hear.” George Orwell was certainly ahead of his time – as the original “fact checker” calling you out on censorship.

