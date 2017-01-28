Oregon Army National Guard Mobilizes Air Ambulance Unit for Middle East Deployment

70 Citizen-Soldiers will provide aeromedical support throughout the Persian Gulf region using Blackhawk helicopters.



Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Jonathan Edwards with Company G, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, holds his son, Grant, following his mobilization ceremony.

Photo: Sgt. 1st Class April Davis, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Army National Guard's aeromedical helicopter was honored in a mobilization ceremony January 27, in Salem, Oregon.

Approximately 70 Soldiers with Company G (Golf), 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, are scheduled to deploy to the Middle East.

The company will provide aeromedical support throughout the Persian Gulf region using Blackhawk helicopters. The unit is scheduled to complete pre-deployment training at Fort Hood, Texas, before deploying overseas.

Golf Company, 1-189th Aviation, has a long tradition of answering the call to duty. The unit conducts medical evacuations (medevac), search and rescues, as well as wildland fire suppression operations utilizing HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters.

The unit previously deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge 7; then three times to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn; then to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom; and to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

Aviation assets here in Oregon will continue to backfill to support civil authorities throughout the State of Oregon.

Units such as Detachment 1, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation, with their UH-72A Lakotas based in Salem; and elements of 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, with their CH-47F Chinooks based out of Pendleton are prepared to assist the state when needed.

