President Declares Disaster for Dec. 14-17 Storms in Oregon

|
Friday January 27, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-26-2017 11:09TweetFollow @OregonNews
President Declares Disaster for Dec. 14-17 Storms in OregonSalem-News.com Business
Damages from the winter storms from the past few weeks are also being assessed to see if more federal assistance is warranted.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Governor Kate Brown's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration is officially approved for the severe winter storm and flooding that occurred from Dec. 14-17.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by a severe storm and flooding in Josephine and Lane counties.
Damage assessment teams determined more than 16 million dollars in damage met local and state thresholds for the declaration.
Ice and debris knocked trees and limbs into power lines in Lane County taking out hundreds of miles of publicly owned power lines. In Josephine County heavy snow, mudslides, landslides and flooding caused substantial damage.
"This disaster declaration will provide much needed financial assistance to two counties that were hardest hit by severe weather last December," said Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps.
"We will also receive mitigation grant funds to reduce the impacts of hazards statewide. We look forward to working with our local, state, and federal partners throughout this recovery process, even as we are currently assessing damages from the winter storms we've had over the past few weeks to determine if additional federal assistance is warranted."
Dolph A. Diemont, who has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area, said this is the fifth disaster he has worked in Oregon since 2007.
"I love working with our partners in Oregon to get the applications for public assistance reimbursed as quickly as possible," said Diemont.
"We're bringing in the right people quickly, and we're going to use our experience to hit the ground running."
Source: Oregon Office of Emergency Management
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Salem-News Weather Related Links: Seven day weather forecast | Weather Stories | Road Conditions | Road Cameras
Weather | Traffic | Oregon | Business | Most Commented on
Articles for January 25, 2017 | Articles for January 26, 2017 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.