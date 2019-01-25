Oregon Cannabis Commission meets January 28 in Portland

Among other things, the Commission will discuss the framework of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP).







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The quarterly public meeting of the Oregon Cannabis Commission will take place January 28th from 1-4 p.m.

The Oregon Cannabis Commission consists of an eight-member panel and the state health officer or designee. They are tasked with determining a possible framework for future governance of the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program, steps to address research on cannabis in areas of public health policy and public safety policy, agronomic and horticultural best practices, and medical and pharmacopoeia best practices.

Along with this, they advise the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with respect to the statutes governing medical and retail cannabis.

The agenda for the upcoming public meeting includes: Present SB 2198 Cannabis Commission Report to Legislature; patient survey update; GovSpace documents; commission members vote on chair and vice chair; framework of Oregon Medical Marijuana Program; commission meetings around the state; public comment.

The meeting will take place at Portland State Office Building Room 1B, 800 NE Oregon St., Portland.

This is a PUBLIC MEETING, so you are welcome to attend and make comment.

For more information, please visit the commission's website at http://www.healthoregon.org/cannabiscommission.

*established in the 2017 legislative session through HB 2198, the panel members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate.

_________________________________________