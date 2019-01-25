SNc Channels:



Smart Online Gambling Strategies That Win Big You are never guaranteed to win, so always protect your bankroll

(SALEM, Ore.) - A lot of people think that gambling is synonymous with luck. In reality, however, winning big on tables doesn’t depend entirely on the stars aligning in your favor, especially when you’re gambling online. While you don’t have any control of how cards are dealt to you or how the law regulates and even bans online gambling; you can still control several factors to increase your chances of winning and extend the life of your bankroll. Here are some smart online gambling strategies that may help you win big: Don’t go to war without the right weapons A lot of new gamblers hit the tables or place their bets right away without even learning about the tricks of the trade. This is a huge mistake and it can cost you a lot of money. Remember that online gambling is a game of risk and you can’t risk your hard-earned money without learning a few things to help increase your chances of winning. If you’re into cards, for instance, you should read about real money blackjack to find some useful insights from players who know the in-betweens of the game. Never neglect the importance of good bankroll management When the odds are good and you’re feeling lucky, it’s so easy to get tempted to put everything you have on the line. But you should never do this, not even when you have a lot of money to spend. At the end of the day, you are never guaranteed to win, so always protect your bankroll. Educated gamblers know that the smart strategy is to bet only a fraction of their bankroll at any time. If you follow this and bet only 1% of your bankroll in every game, your chances of still having money left even after a string of losses will increase greatly. The thing is, you don’t need a huge bankroll to enjoy gambling. You just have to be smart about the bets you place to avoid facing huge financial losses. Keep emotions at bay when making important gambling decisions It’s a cold, hard fact that emotions can affect your decision-making skills. It has been proven in a study conducted by two researchers from NYU and Columbia in the 90s where subjects were made to gamble based on different states of emotion. The results suggested that different moods produce different decisions and the takeaway from this is to always be aware of your emotions and adjust accordingly to make the best decisions when you gamble online. And of course, learn to trust your instincts. If you think that you’re too emotional to make a smart choice, then put off gambling for the meantime. Play it smart against operators It’s a known fact in the gambling world that most online casinos offer games where they have an edge over gamblers. It’s a business, after all, and they have to make money to keep their operations running. But if you are a smart gambler, you should only choose games where the operator’s edge is lowest. You can also go for games where you get to play with opponents who are not affiliated to the operator. This makes it a fair game and if you trust your skills enough, then you’ll have a better chance at getting that win. Poker is a great example of this game because you know exactly that you have an edge over your competition just basing on skills, which is a good way to measure the probability of success and how much money you can put in. Never get into an unfair match Here’s the reality: online gambling will never be completely fair. But while there will always be that factor of randomness, some casinos are not as honest as others when it comes to making their games fair. To make sure that you don’t get into an unfair match, always do your research first and make sure that you only trust casinos with proper rules and regulations. No matter how great the offers are, if a casino doesn’t practice fairness in their games, you should walk away. The world of online gambling is filled with a lot of fun coupled with so many risks. That’s why it’s very important to be smart when playing every game because it doesn’t only help you win big, it also helps you get more fun out of gambling. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

