SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-23-2023 13:52 TweetFollow @OregonNews Armed Robbery Suspect Killed by Salem Police No officers were injured in the incident.

An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed this morning by Salem Police after “gunfire was exchanged”.

Photos courtesy: "Skylar" (facebook), and Crystal Young, Salem, OR.

(SALEM, Ore.) - An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed this morning by Salem Police after “gunfire was exchanged”. According to authorities, at approximately 9:00 a.m. today, officers were called to the scene of an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of the Walmart store at 5250 block of Commercial ST SE. Scanner reports said that there were one or two attempted carjackings, which ultimately failed. The suspect was seen leaving Walmart and walking northbound on Commercial toward Planet Fitness as officers responded. Walmart was locked down. The suspect then crossed the street to the NAPA auto parts store parking lot where he was confronted by officers and gunfire was exchanged. According to a KOIN report, witness Rosendo Corral said he saw a man attempting to break into vehicles in the area before a shooting broke out between the man and police. “He turned around and he shot a couple times and the cops shot back,” said Corral. “He fell to the ground, he got back up, he didn’t get totally back up, he was just leaning back up and started shooting again. Then the cops started shooting him about six or eight times and really hit him, really knocked him down. He was gone.” Many witnesses within earshot reported hearing 25-30 shots. The suspect was struck and killed in the shootout. There are apparently bullet holes in NAPA's walls. The suspect's body was seen on the ground covered, clearly deceased. No officers were injured in the incident. The only (unofficial) description given of the suspect at this time is a white male. Police say the names of the suspect and the officers involved will not be released at this time. Commercial Street SE south of Keubler Blvd is still closed in both directions (North and South) at the time of this report. Please avoid the area and look for alternate routes. City of Salem says there is not yet an estimate for the reopening of Commercial Street SE. Check TripCheck.com for road updates. The Marion County Law Enforcement Officer Deadly Use of Force Plan under Senate Bill 111 has been initiated for this incident, and Oregon State Police will be conducting the primary investigation. Source(s): Salem Police Department; KOIN; various witnesses _________________________________________

Oregon | Crime | Fatal | Most Commented on





Articles for January 23, 2023 |