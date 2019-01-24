Oregon Roadkill Salvage Law Now in Effect

|
Thursday January 24, 2019
|
|
Jan-23-2019 09:59
Oregon Roadkill Salvage Law Now in EffectSalem-News.com
No longer is it a crime to salvage a fresh killed deer or elk for personal use.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Salvaging deer and elk struck by vehicles is now legal in Oregon as required by Senate Bill 372 during the 2017 Oregon State Legislature.
A free online application is required to receive your permit, and must be submitted within 24 hours of salvaging the deer or elk. Do not complete the online permit until you are actually salvaging an animal as specific information about location and time of salvage is required.
Below are the key regulations for salvaging roadkill in Oregon:
If you do hit and kill a large wild animal or see a dead one on the roadway, remove it to the side of the road if it is safe to do so. If this can’t be done safely, call 911. Position your vehicle in a safe way and turn on your hazard flashing lights to warn other motorists.
ODOT or county road maintenance crews are responsible for disposing of animals hit on roadways.
Only deer, elk and unprotected animals may be salvaged from roadways. It remains unlawful to salvage cougar, bear, pronghorn, bighorn sheep or Rocky Mountain goat.
Unprotected wildlife includes coyotes, skunks, nutria, opossum, badgers, porcupines, and weasels; licensed furtakers may also take roadkilled wildlife classified as furbearers (bobcat, gray and red fox, marten, muskrat/mink, raccoon, river otter, beaver) at certain times of the year; check regulations for those dates.
#Oregon #Roadkill #hunting #salvagedmeat #deer #elk #OregonRoadkillSalvageLaw #feedthehungry
