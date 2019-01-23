UPDATE: Salem SWAT Deployed for Barricaded Burglary Suspect

Photos by Austin King, Salem-News.com



(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE: At approximately 1:20 p.m. Kenneth Ketchem was taken into custody by Salem SWAT. He is currently being treated for injuries.

The Salem Fire Department is on scene fighting a fire set by Ketchem while he was barricaded inside the residence. Numerous charges are forthcoming. No other people were injured in the incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

On January 22, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Salem Police was called to the 1000 block of Capitol ST NE regarding a suspicious person. As the call evolved, officers learned the suspect, 39-year old Kenneth Ketchem, of Salem, had attempted to break into multiple residences.

While attempting to break into a residence, Ketchem was confronted by a homeowner. During the confrontation, Ketchem told the homeowner he had a gun.

As officers arrived, Ketchem ran into a house on Summer ST NE through the back door. The female homeowner of the Summer ST residence fled out the front door, leaving Ketchem alone inside. Officers surrounded the location and began to make announcements over a loudspeaker for Ketchem to surrender.

After multiple attempts to contact Ketchem, the Salem Police SWAT Team was deployed. SWAT officers took up containment positions and closed multiple streets to ensure the public’s safety.

During the standoff, Ketchem started a fire in the residence and the Salem Fire Department was called to the scene; however, the flames self-extinguished.

During the standoff, Summer ST NE at Belmont ST NE was closed and Capitol ST NE at D ST NE was reduced to one lane of travel.

Source: City of Salem Police (OREGON)

