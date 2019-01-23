UPDATE: Salem SWAT Deployed for Barricaded Burglary Suspect

|
Wednesday January 23, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-22-2019 13:23TweetFollow @OregonNews
UPDATE: Salem SWAT Deployed for Barricaded Burglary SuspectSalem-News.com
Salem Police are on scene at this time. Citizens are asked to keep their distance.
(SALEM, Ore.) - UPDATE: At approximately 1:20 p.m. Kenneth Ketchem was taken into custody by Salem SWAT. He is currently being treated for injuries.
The Salem Fire Department is on scene fighting a fire set by Ketchem while he was barricaded inside the residence. Numerous charges are forthcoming. No other people were injured in the incident.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
On January 22, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Salem Police was called to the 1000 block of Capitol ST NE regarding a suspicious person. As the call evolved, officers learned the suspect, 39-year old Kenneth Ketchem, of Salem, had attempted to break into multiple residences.
While attempting to break into a residence, Ketchem was confronted by a homeowner. During the confrontation, Ketchem told the homeowner he had a gun.
As officers arrived, Ketchem ran into a house on Summer ST NE through the back door. The female homeowner of the Summer ST residence fled out the front door, leaving Ketchem alone inside. Officers surrounded the location and began to make announcements over a loudspeaker for Ketchem to surrender.
After multiple attempts to contact Ketchem, the Salem Police SWAT Team was deployed. SWAT officers took up containment positions and closed multiple streets to ensure the public’s safety.
During the standoff, Ketchem started a fire in the residence and the Salem Fire Department was called to the scene; however, the flames self-extinguished.
During the standoff, Summer ST NE at Belmont ST NE was closed and Capitol ST NE at D ST NE was reduced to one lane of travel.
The situation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as they become available.
PHOTOS: Austin King, Salem-News.com
Source: City of Salem Police (OREGON)
_________________________________________
Articles for January 21, 2019 | Articles for January 22, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.