Kelso Woman Killed in Convenience Store Robbery

|
Wednesday January 23, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-22-2019 22:22TweetFollow @OregonNews
Kelso Woman Killed in Convenience Store RobberySalem-News.com
The murderer is on the run. See PHOTOS below.
(KELSO, Wash.) -
The suspect is believed to be a black, or dark skinned, male but he was utilizing a hat and bandana to cover his head and face.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer white four-door sedan. Authorities believe there were other occupants in the vehicle during the time of the robbery.
The Kelso Police Department has released the name of the victim of the Robbery/Homicide. 30-year old Kayla D. Chapman was killed. Kayla was a 2007 Kalama Highschool graduate and has lived in the Kelso/Longview area ever since.
Kayla’s family appreciates any community help in solving the murder of her daughter as well as the outpouring of love and support.
The incident is still under investigation and no other details will be released at this time.
Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the vehicle or suspect. If you have information, please contact Captain Darr Kirk 360-957-4623.
_________________________________________
Articles for January 21, 2019 | Articles for January 22, 2019 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.