SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Jan-22-2019 22:22 TweetFollow @OregonNews Kelso Woman Killed in Convenience Store Robbery The murderer is on the run. See PHOTOS below.

During the robbery, the suspect shot and killed the only employee in the store. Contact Police if you have information.

(KELSO, Wash.) - On January 22nd at approximately 4:12 a.m., Holt's Quik Chek, located at 400 Cowlitz Way in Kelso was robbed. During the robbery, the suspect shot and killed the only employee in the store. The suspect is believed to be a black, or dark skinned, male but he was utilizing a hat and bandana to cover his head and face. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer white four-door sedan. Authorities believe there were other occupants in the vehicle during the time of the robbery. The Kelso Police Department has released the name of the victim of the Robbery/Homicide. 30-year old Kayla D. Chapman was killed. Kayla was a 2007 Kalama Highschool graduate and has lived in the Kelso/Longview area ever since. Kayla’s family appreciates any community help in solving the murder of her daughter as well as the outpouring of love and support. The incident is still under investigation and no other details will be released at this time. Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the vehicle or suspect. If you have information, please contact Captain Darr Kirk 360-957-4623.

_________________________________________

Crime | Most Commented on





Articles for January 21, 2019 | Articles for January 22, 2019 |