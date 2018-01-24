Toxicology Results from Walker Drowning

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Last summer, at about 5:30 pm on August 2nd, OSP responded to the report of a missing swimmer at Walton Beach.

The missing swimmer was identified as 18-year old Jonathan James Walker from Portland. Upon OSP's arrival at approximately 5:40 p.m., Walker had not been seen for approximately 15 minutes.

The investigation revealed that Jonathan Walker and a group of friends had been on a boat that was anchored approximately 30 feet off the shore. The group had jumped into the water and began to swim towards the shore when Walker began to struggle.

A Good Samaritan and one of Walker's fiends attempted to assist him but were unable to.

OSP was assisted by Multnomah County, Clark County and the US Coast Guard who searched the area for WALKER without success. Additionally, Sauvie Island Fire and Rescue conducted a search along the shore without success.

A dive team from Multnomah County responded and recovered Walker.

The investigation has been ongoing, and alcohol use was being considered as a possible factor.

Today, the Toxicology report has returned with a result of no ethanol or acetone detected in Jonathan Walker's body. These results rule out alcohol as a contributing factor in Walker's death.

Source: OSP

