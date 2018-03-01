SNc Channels:



Jan-22-2018 21:42 Walter Danielson Scholarship Offers $11,000 to Study Abroad Application deadline is March 1, 2018.

Photo: ASSE International Student Exchange Programs

(SALEM, Ore.) - ASSE International Student Exchange Programs (ASSE) offers this need based scholarship worth approximately $11,000 each year to qualifying American high school students interested in broadening their horizons by studying abroad for one academic year. This opportunity is for academically achieving, motivated students interested in experiencing a different culture and embracing diversity. This scholarship is offered by ASSE International in honor of Walter Danielson, one of the founders of our organization, who believed that we can change the world through greater compassion and understanding and empowering youth. The Walter Danielson Scholarship is given annually to a student who is committed to opening up his or her heart and mind to understanding other people and cultures. Students must have at least a B+ average, and prove financial need to qualify for this scholarship opportunity awarded each year to a select student in North America. As one of the oldest and largest international student exchange organizations, ASSE is able to offer the most comprehensive programs available, where students: Have the largest number of countries to choose from, such as France, Spain, Italy, China, Mexico, Canada, Denmark, Netherlands, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, and many more.

Are not required to know the language of your host country. Carey from Alabama, our Walter Danielson Scholarship winner in 2016-17 shared, “My exchange in China has been amazing. I have learned and experienced so many different things I can't remember all of them. "I have made some lifelong friends, tried new foods, and learned so much about Chinese culture. This experience has shown me how big the world truly is. How incredible exploring it and learning about it can be!” Now it is your turn, and the world is waiting for you to explore! Decide today to step outside of your local community, city, state and country and decide to embark on your Study Abroad Adventure! North American High School Students interested in becoming a Walter Danielson Scholarship Student or an academic year, semester, or summer program participant, should call 1-800-733-2773. Or apply today at Become an ASSE Exchange Student. Application deadline is March 1, 2018. _________________________________________

