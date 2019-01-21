Victims Identified in Oregon Quadruple Murder

|
Monday January 21, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-21-2019 14:17TweetFollow @OregonNews
Victims Identified in Oregon Quadruple MurderSalem-News.com
Four people were murdered Saturday, Jan. 19, in rural Clackamas County between Woodburn and Canby.
(CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore.) - Saturday night at approximately 10:15, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an emergency call from someone inside a home in the 32000 block of S. Barlow Road, where a multiple-homicide/domestic-violence event was underway.
Upon arrival at the home in unincorporated Woodburn, deputies were involved in a deadly force situation in which an adult male was attempting to kill a young girl.
Deputies killed the suspect, saving the 8-year old girl's life. No deputies were injured in the incident.
The suspect was identified as 42-year old Mark Leo Gregory Gago.
According to the sheriff's office, the girl and a woman survived the attack. Four others were found deceased at the scene.
"One of the deceased victims was found outside the home. The others were inside," Sgt. Brian Jensen said.
The homicide victims have been identified as 9-month old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago, 31-year old Shaina E. Sweitzer, 66-year old Jerry William Bremer, and 64-year old Pamela Denise Bremer, all of Woodburn.
“They were not shot," Sgt. Brian Jensen told reporters Sunday.
"We’re not sure what was used at this time. I’ve been told that there were numerous weapons, swords, things of that nature in the residence. The investigators are trying to determine what exactly was used to kill each person.”
Roommate, 40-year old Tracy Burbank, was injured in the attack, as was an 8-year-old, Shaina Sweitzer’s daughter from a previous relationship. They were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The victims were all relatives of Gago: his girlfriend, their infant daughter, his mother, and his stepfather, according to the Oregonian.
Gago lived in the same home as the victims at the S. Barlow Road address.
Sgt. Jensen could not offer a possible motive. The deputies involved have been placed on leave, and the department continues the investigation.
Source: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
#murder #homicide #multiplehomicide #Oregon #OregonMurder #OregonHomicide #Gago #CCSO #ClackamasCounty #MentalHealthisNecessary #StopDomesticViolence
_________________________________________
Articles for January 21, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.