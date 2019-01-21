OMSI Offers Free General Admission to Furloughed Federal Employees

|
Monday January 21, 2019
Jan-21-2019
OMSI Offers Free General Admission to Furloughed Federal EmployeesSalem-News.com
A great way to have fun and use time productively
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) is offering free general admission for furloughed federal employees and their families during the partial government shutdown.
In an effort to ease the financial burden for federal employees in the community, OMSI joins a number of other institutions opening their doors to families impacted during the shutdown including the Oregon Zoo, Portland Japanese Garden, Oregon Historical Society and the Portland Art Museum.
“OMSI is a place where our community can come together to seek inspiration and ignite their curiosity. I hope a visit to the museum will ease the stress and offer an educational respite for families affected by the shutdown,” said Nancy Stueber, OMSI president and CEO.
The offer is good for up to four people and will last throughout the shutdown. It is also good for federal contractors who are affected. To receive free general admission, furloughed employees must show their federal ID or badge at the front desk.
