Friday January 20, 2017
Jan-20-2017 16:19

Car vs Light Pole Sends One to Hospital

Salem-News.com

Tangent Fire Department quickly responded to the call

car crash
A single occupant was transported to the hospital.
All Photos: Dennis Weis/Tangent Fire Dept.

(TANGENT, Ore.) - A single car accident on Hwy 34 in Tangent sent one to the hospital last night about 10:05 p.m.

Tangent Fire Dept and OSP responded to the call of a car crashed into a light pole.

There was only one occupant, the driver, and that person was taken to the hospital by Albany Paramedics.

Source: Tangent Fire Dept.



All Photos: Dennis Weis/Tangent Fire Dept.

Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast

Articles for January 19, 2017 | Articles for January 20, 2017 |

