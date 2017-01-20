Car vs Light Pole Sends One to Hospital

|
Friday January 20, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-20-2017 16:19TweetFollow @OregonNews
Car vs Light Pole Sends One to HospitalSalem-News.com
Tangent Fire Department quickly responded to the call
(TANGENT, Ore.) - A single car accident on Hwy 34 in Tangent sent one to the hospital last night about 10:05 p.m.
Tangent Fire Dept and OSP responded to the call of a car crashed into a light pole.
There was only one occupant, the driver, and that person was taken to the hospital by Albany Paramedics.
Source: Tangent Fire Dept.
All Photos: Dennis Weis/Tangent Fire Dept.
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Crash | Most Commented on
Articles for January 19, 2017 | Articles for January 20, 2017 |
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.