Car vs Light Pole Sends One to Hospital

Tangent Fire Department quickly responded to the call



A single occupant was transported to the hospital.

(TANGENT, Ore.) - A single car accident on Hwy 34 in Tangent sent one to the hospital last night about 10:05 p.m.

Tangent Fire Dept and OSP responded to the call of a car crashed into a light pole.

There was only one occupant, the driver, and that person was taken to the hospital by Albany Paramedics.

Source: Tangent Fire Dept.





