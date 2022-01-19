Suspect Arrested in Downtown Salem Stabbing Incident

(SALEM, Ore.) - On the evening of Monday, January 17, 2022, officers were dispatched to Marion Square Park in downtown Salem on the report of a stabbing.

Officers from the Community Action Unit (CAU) located a male individual suffering from a stab wound to the back. Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the individual to Salem Health with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CAU and patrol officers were able to identify workable leads in the case after interviewing the victim and several witnesses and on January 18, 2022, arrested 22-year-old Jacob Joseph Cook.

Cook, recently released from the Oregon State Penitentiary in mid-December, had an existing parole violation warrant issued on December 22, 2021. CAU arrested Cook on December 28, 2021 on the warrant.

He was released from the Marion County Jail on January 12, 2022. The stabbing incident at the park occurred five days later.

“Patrol and CAU officers worked swiftly to make an arrest in this incident,” said Lieutenant Treven Upkes who oversees CAU, the team of officers who patrol the downtown on bicycles.

“Our officers patrol the parks as often as possible to create a presence and make the parks safer for everyone, including those who may be experiencing homelessness and living at encampments.”

Cook is charged with assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon (knife). He is due to be arraigned today, January 19, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Source: Salem Police Dept.

_________________________________________