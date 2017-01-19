Severe Weather Continues Across Oregon

|
Thursday January 19, 2017
|
Jan-18-2017 20:35TweetFollow @OregonNews
Severe Weather Continues Across OregonSalem-News.com Weather
Freezing rain, ice, high winds and blowing snow create blizzard-like conditions in the Columbia River Gorge
(SALEM, Ore.) - As severe weather continues to rage across the state, Oregon's Office of Emergency Management activated the state Emergency Coordination Center (ECC).
OEM staff and state emergency support representatives are gathered to assist with resource requests as communities are pummeled with ice, high winds and blowing snow.
Interstate 84 is closed between Troutdale and Hood River due to ice; the highway is also closed between Pendleton to Ontario as blowing snow creates blizzard-like conditions. OEM and the Oregon Department of Transportation urges motorists to stay off the roads.
State ECC Manager Kelly Jo Craigmiles says that the ECC is facilitating resources for affected counties, as well as areas in eastern and central Oregon.
Ice, flooding concerns, sandbags and snow removal are the biggest needs at this time, although power outages, landslides and avalanches are also a concern.
Numerous weather advisories and warnings are in place in all parts of Oregon (LINK), including:
In addition, wind advisories are in effect in the Grande Ronde Valley and foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains, with gusts reaching 75-85 miles per hour.
OEM encourages residents to stay informed. Watch local news, listen to local radio and use smartphone apps to receive up-to-date weather information. Sign up for local text alerts.
Be 2 Weeks Ready, have a communications plan and be prepared for power outages:
Individuals who are vision impaired, hearing impaired or mobility impaired should take additional steps to prepare for disasters:
In an emergency situation, contact 9-1-1
Source: Oregon Office of Emergency Management
