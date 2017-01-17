Tuesday January 17, 2017
Jan-16-2017 10:17printcomments

Truth Troubadour: An Act of State - The Execution of Martin Luther King

Vic Sadot special to Salem-News.com

"We Shall Overcome the lies about his assassination just as the King Family did by winning the civil trial in 1999"

Vic Sadot

(OAKLAND, Ore.) - The song, An Act of State - The Execution of Martin Luther King, is based on the book of the same title by King family lawyer, William Pepper.

The book tells the story of the trial that Pepper won on behalf of the King family in 1999 in a Memphis court where a jury of 6 black and 6 white jurors unanimously found Loyd Jowers and unnamed government conspirators guilty of murdering Martin Luther King.

This song is from “Truth Troubadour”, which was released on Dec 2, 2016 as the 4th CD listing in partnership with CD Baby.

The studio recording features Vic Sadot on vocals and acoustic guitar and Eric Golub on viola. Listen to An Act of State (CLICK HERE).

"Have a great MLK Day! We Shall Overcome the lies about his assassination just as the King Family did by winning the civil trial in 1999, which my song is about," said singer/songwriter Vic Sadot.

Vic Sadot has released a new 18 song CD called “Truth Troubadour” at CD Baby where most songs can be listened to in full length preview and/or purchased in several formats: "http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/vicsadot4

©2017 Salem-News.com.


