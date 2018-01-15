Gresham Man Arrested For Manslaughter After Fatal Crash on Hwy 26

The motorcycle rider was killed, and the van driver was charged with Manslaughter II, DUII, and Assault II.



Grim accident scene on OR Hwy 26 Saturday night.

Photo: OSP



(GRESHAM, Ore.) - Saturday evening at about 6:15 OSP Troopers and Clackamas County SO Deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision on US 26 near milepost 47, just east of Rhododendron.

According to the preliminary investigation, police say a white 2003 Chrysler Town and Country van, operated by 54-year old Robert E. Walsh of Gresham, was traveling westbound on US 26.

While negotiating a curve, Walsh crossed over into the eastbound lane of travel and collided with a silver 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The operator of the Harley Davidson, 71-year old David Weiss from Forest Grove, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 70-year old Nancy Jo Ludwig from Hillsboro, sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Emanuel Hospital. At the time of the collision, the motorcyce's operator and passenger were wearing helmets.

Robert Walsh was taken into custody for Manslaughter II, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Assault II.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, multi-agency CRAFT Team, Hoodland Fire Department, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Source: OSP

