North Korea Gives Thumbs Up to Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury

|
Monday January 15, 2018
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Jan-15-2018 17:43TweetFollow @OregonNews
North Korea Gives Thumbs Up to Michael Wolff's Fire and FuryRalph E. Stone, Salem-News.com
North Korea's state media said the book's popularity "foretells Trump's political demise."
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House, portrays an unflattering view of President Trump and much of his White House. Excerpts of the book had already appeared in New York Magazine.
Among the juiciest claims in the book:
Trump's personal attorney sent a cease-and-desist letter to publisher Henry Holt and Wolff demanding that the book not be released or face legal action. This, of course ensured a best seller. The book was published on January 5, 2018, and as predicted is already a best seller.
The book sold 29,000 hard copies the first weekend, and digital and audio sales have topped 350,000.
While Wolff's book got mixed reviews from critics, North Korea's state media gave it a thumbs up, which said the book's popularity "foretells Trump's political demise."
I am not going to read the book but I am sure enjoying the furor caused by its publication.
_________________________________________
Articles for January 15, 2018 |
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2018 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2018 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.