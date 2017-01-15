Keizer Mother in Custody After Death of Teen Son

Names are being withheld until next of kin are notified.



Salem-News.com (FILE)



(KEIZER, Ore.) - Keizer Police officers and personnel from the Keizer Fire District were called to an apartment at 175 Garland Way North at 12:42 p.m., on a report of a teenage male who was unresponsive.

Prior to police officers arriving on scene they were notified by members of the Keizer Fire District the teenage boy was found deceased inside the apartment.

Keizer Police officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter and confirmed the teenage boy had died and is the victim of an apparent homicide.

The victim’s mother was also on scene and was taken to the Keizer Police Department where she is in custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

The name of the teenage victim and his mother are not being released at this time as investigators have not notified next of kin. Efforts to make those notifications are ongoing.

The homicide investigation is continuing.

At this time, the Keizer Police Department believes the community is not at risk. There are no outstanding suspects who are being sought at this time.

The Keizer Police Department is being assisted by members of the Marion County C.R.A.S.H. Team, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Salem Police Department.

An autopsy will be scheduled to be performed at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office in Clackamas, Oregon.

Source: Keizer Police Dept.

