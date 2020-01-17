Tips for Improving Your Home's Safety

|
Friday January 17, 2020
Tips for Improving Your Home's SafetySalem-News.com
Learn about a few different strategies you can use to safeguard your home.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Due to worsening socioeconomic conditions and more uncertainty in most economies around the globe, crime rates, and in particular theft, has been increasing quite drastically in recent years.
This has rekindled a renewed interest in home safety because with the right investments and strategies, you can easily protect your home and your properties from being stolen.
This article will help you learn about a few different strategies you can use to safeguard your home, and they range from practical habits to investments in your home. You’ll be sure to find a strategy that works for you.
Make Sure You Get in The Habit of Double-Checking The LocksMost people aren’t in the habit of double-checking whether they’ve closed their windows and doors before going out.
The problem is that this isn’t something you can keep in mind - Almost everyone will have lapses and forget to check the doors and windows half of the time if they try to remind themselves of it consciously, and after a week or two, it’ll completely fade from their memories and go back to not checking them at all.
With these types of behaviors, it is important to turn them into a habit. A lot of people who double-check before going out do so unconsciously and almost mechanically without putting much thought into it because they’ve gotten into the habit of ensuring their house is safe before going out. You need to take steps to ensure this becomes a habit.
Windows - The Most Common Way Thieves Get InIf you want to know how to protect yourself effectively from theft, you need to learn how thieves are likely to break into your home.
While there are some edge cases where thieves will break into a home from the front or back door, most of them enter through one of the windows - either by breaking it or opening it some way or another. They usually do this because the windows are easier to break and fiddle with, and most homeowners don’t really care a lot about securing them.
You can do a few things to ensure your house is better protected:
