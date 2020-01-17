SNc Channels:



Jan-14-2020 19:47 Tips for Improving Your Home's Safety Learn about a few different strategies you can use to safeguard your home.

Photo: Walbert Windows

(SALEM, Ore.) - Due to worsening socioeconomic conditions and more uncertainty in most economies around the globe, crime rates, and in particular theft, has been increasing quite drastically in recent years. This has rekindled a renewed interest in home safety because with the right investments and strategies, you can easily protect your home and your properties from being stolen. This article will help you learn about a few different strategies you can use to safeguard your home, and they range from practical habits to investments in your home. You’ll be sure to find a strategy that works for you. Make Sure You Get in The Habit of Double-Checking The Locks Most people aren’t in the habit of double-checking whether they’ve closed their windows and doors before going out. The problem is that this isn’t something you can keep in mind - Almost everyone will have lapses and forget to check the doors and windows half of the time if they try to remind themselves of it consciously, and after a week or two, it’ll completely fade from their memories and go back to not checking them at all. With these types of behaviors, it is important to turn them into a habit. A lot of people who double-check before going out do so unconsciously and almost mechanically without putting much thought into it because they’ve gotten into the habit of ensuring their house is safe before going out. You need to take steps to ensure this becomes a habit. Windows - The Most Common Way Thieves Get In If you want to know how to protect yourself effectively from theft, you need to learn how thieves are likely to break into your home. While there are some edge cases where thieves will break into a home from the front or back door, most of them enter through one of the windows - either by breaking it or opening it some way or another. They usually do this because the windows are easier to break and fiddle with, and most homeowners don’t really care a lot about securing them. You can do a few things to ensure your house is better protected: Ensuring the frames are secured: periodically checking all the window frames and ensuring they are fast in place is a decent first step. It doesn’t cost anything to check, and knowing early on means you’ll not only be able to make your house more secure, but you’ll also prevent damage to your home’s foundation from air and moisture entering from the frames. Contacting a local window replacement company, like this one providing window replacement in Edmonton, means you’ll get a securer home and can preserve your house’s value.

Window security: there are devices you can install on your windows that will alert you of any suspicious behavior. These are extremely effective and can notify the police automatically in case of a break. The downside, however, is the fact that these devices are on the costlier side of things. You have to ask yourself what are the chances of a break-in? What are my most valuable possessions in the house? Because you have to take into account that the chance of death from a house robbery is almost non-existent. You're more likely to get hit by a lightning bolt. That's why you need to consider how much money is on the line before deciding to go this route.

