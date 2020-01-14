SNc Channels:



Jan-13-2020 03:08 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon Expects Snow Above 500' Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Photo: ODOT

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The cold winds of winter are blowing our way. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snow is expected to blanket much of the Northwest, beginning later today. A series of storm systems will bring heavy mountain snow, locally heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions. The Winter Weather Advisory for the Portland/Vancouver Metro area remains in effect until noon today (Monday). Snow accumulations of up to two inches expected, mainly in the hills above 500 to 1000 feet. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Below 500 feet, expect a mix of rain and snow showers with little if any accumulation. The Northwest will have an active stretch of weather as a pair of storm systems track through the region over the next couple days and a steady current of onshore flow will aid in producing the precipitation. Wintry weather is the headliner with numerous Winter Storms Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in effect from the Cascades of Washington and Oregon, eastward to the Central Rockies. Road conditions remain treacherous on the highways around Mount Hood Sunday and travelers should use caution or, if possible, delay travel until conditions improve. The problems seen Saturday continued Sunday, with heavy snowfall, spinouts, high winds bringing down trees and blowing snow severely reducing visibility. Before dawn Sunday, a tree fell and knocked down a sign bridge spanning US 26 near OR 35. The fallen structure blocked all lanes of US 26 until ODOT crews hauled it off the road. Travelers between Bend and Portland should consider avoiding US 26 and use I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge. Travelers on Mount Hood should allow additional travel time and use caution. Snowfall will be measured in feet in the Cascades, the Northern Sierra Nevada, Northeast Oregon, Northern and Central Idaho, Western Wyoming, North-Central Utah, and the Colorado Rockies. Winter Storm Watches have also been issued for the Seattle metro area as they may pickup a few inches of snow. Expect treacherous and icy travel conditions in these affected areas. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _________________________________________

