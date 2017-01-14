Man Killed In Plane Crash Near Cape Blanco Made Distress Call

|
Saturday January 14, 2017
Man Killed In Plane Crash Near Cape Blanco Made Distress CallSalem-News.com
It is believed he suffered some sort of medical issue prior to the crash.
(CURRY COUNTY, Ore.) - While out training, a U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew overheard a radio conversation between an 80-year-old male pilot and Federal Aviation Administration Seattle personnel.
The pilot was reporting he had lost vision in his right eye and was signaling an emergency code today.
The aircrew re-fueled and re-launched to investigate, found the wreckage on a beach near Elk River with the pilot on the ground and unresponsive outside the craft, and directed Curry County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police personnel to the location.
At about 1:20 p.m., OSP and emergency personnel responded to the crashed airplane on the ocean beach near Cape Blanco, near the mouth of Elk River.
At the scene, a deceased male was located near the wreckage who is believed to be the pilot. It is believed he suffered some sort of medical issue prior to the crash.
First responders remained on scene into the evening pending further investigation which will be ongoing through Saturday.
OSP was assisted by the Curry County Sheriff's Office, the US Coast Guard, and Sixes River Fire.
The man's name is being held pending notification to the family.
Sources: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest; Oregon State Police
