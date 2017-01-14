SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com

Zip Weather





Weather Forecast

Jan-13-2017 16:35 TweetFollow @OregonNews Top 6 Benefits of Biblical Fellowship “We must cherish one another, watch over one another, comfort one another, and gain instruction that we may all sit down in heaven together.” ~ Lucy Mack Smith



(SALEM, Ore.) - Whether you are a Sunday and Wednesday churchgoer or more of an Easter and Christmas churchgoer, you probably enjoy the fellowship and socialization the church offers when you visit. Fellowship is, indeed, one of the primary purposes of church. Believers gather to worship, learn, study and socialize. It is the latter of these that attracts many of the regular participants, and it’s no wonder why. There are an array of benefits that it can provide, and you can take advantage of them too by getting involved in a church group and connecting with others in your community. If you already enjoy fellowship, these six benefits will only solidify you commitment, and if you don’t attend regularly, perhaps these benefits will persuade you. Read more to see how involvement can boost your health, your relationships and other parts of your life you probably never thought possible, too. Boost Your Mental and Physical Health At its core, fellowship and church attendance is simply a form of socialization. There are many groups, too, that emphasize this aspect of the experience and offer an opportunity for participants to discuss general topics and connect personally. Studies have shown that socialization in contexts like these can be greatly beneficial to an individual’s health and well being. A stronger immune system, longer life expectancy and lower risk of depression are just a few of the advantages it may provide. Get Involved in Your Community Church often offers the opportunity to engage in volunteer opportunities and other community activities that get you involved and connected with your nearby friends and neighbors. This sense of community, much like socialization, offers many benefits that are well worth the investment of your time and effort. You can ask your church leaders what different activities are planned, and if there are none, you can get some started yourself. With the structure of a church, you have a built-in pool of potential volunteer partners to source from, too. This can be a great way to put ideals into action. Give Your Brain a Workout Bible studies aren’t the only classes held at church. Though they are a staple, you’re likely to also find such learning opportunities as skills-related classes and book clubs. These and other learning-focused groups offer a great opportunity to expand your knowledge and stretch your mind. If you do want to study the Bible, organizations such as The Way International provide curriculum materials to make starting easy. The Way International offers comprehensive coursework for Bible studies that focus on a range of Biblical topics. You can find other materials online if you are looking for a specific kind of class. Work on Self-Improvement Another one of the most important emphases of church is the self improvement of congregation members. If you are looking to improve certain aspects of yourself—perhaps you want to maintain sobriety or lose weight, for example—you can find the support and encouragement you need in a church family. In addition to support and encouragement, you may even be able to join an existing support group to partner with people who share the same goals. Church connects you to the resources you need to make self improvement happen, and you can make it reality with those resources. Build Your Family Up Many if not most churches are designed to be family-oriented. This means that in addition to all of the benefits church can offer you, it can provide your kids and your whole family with advantages, too. Some of the ways it can help your family is by providing childcare, offering family events and providing family time spent together. These and many other advantages make it a great investment if you want to strengthen your family and establish a set of principles in your kids. You’ll certainly be able to by joining and actively participating in a church group. Become Part of a Bigger Family It’s clear that church attendance can offers some significant benefits to individuals who are looking for something more. Perhaps the greatest benefit of all, however, is its ability to give attendees a family environment. Indeed, when you become part of a church, you become part of a loving group of people who should offer all the warmth and support of a family. Whether you’re socializing, volunteering or joining a partner to embark on a self improvement goal, you can do it with a supportive friend by your side when you make church a part on your life. You might think that church is too much of a commitment, but when you consider these benefits, perhaps you will reconsider its potential. Church can offer some amazing opportunities and connect you with meaningful resources, but it’s up to you to take advantage of these benefits if you opt to become a church member. If you’re considering it, review the aforementioned benefits to decide whether it’s right for you. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Most Commented on





Articles for January 12, 2017 | Articles for January 13, 2017 |