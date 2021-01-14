Stayton Woman Killed by Apparent Gun Shot Wound

This is an active investigation.



Photo: MCSO



(SALEM, Ore.) - Stayton Police responded to the 300 block of W. Water St Sunday night at about 7:33 after receiving a "suspicious circumstances" call.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. A man at the residence was detained by Stayton Police.

38-year old Brian Schaefer, of Stayton is being charged with Murder 2 with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to police, there is no indication there is any outstanding danger to the community.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist the Stayton Police Department by leading the investigation.

MCSO is working collaboratively with the Stayton Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, and Woodburn Police Department on this investigation.

Due to this being an active investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

