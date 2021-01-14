Thursday January 14, 2021
Stayton Woman Killed by Apparent Gun Shot Wound

Salem-News.com

This is an active investigation.

Stayton fatal
Stayton Police responded to the 300 block of W. Water St after receiving a "suspicious circumstances" call.
Photo: MCSO

(SALEM, Ore.) - Stayton Police responded to the 300 block of W. Water St Sunday night at about 7:33 after receiving a "suspicious circumstances" call.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman inside of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. A man at the residence was detained by Stayton Police.

Brian Schaefer

The deceased woman has been identified as 70-year old Karen Schaefer, of Stayton. The cause and manner of her death will be determined at an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

38-year old Brian Schaefer, of Stayton is being charged with Murder 2 with a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to police, there is no indication there is any outstanding danger to the community.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist the Stayton Police Department by leading the investigation.

MCSO is working collaboratively with the Stayton Police Department, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Salem Police Department, and Woodburn Police Department on this investigation.

Due to this being an active investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office

©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


