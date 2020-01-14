Tuesday January 14, 2020
Jan-12-2020

Trumped-Up Wars (POETRY)

Dr. William T. Hathaway Salem-News.com

A combat Vietnam veteran, Hathaway knows personally the short and long term consequences of war.

trump

(OLDENBURG, Germany) - "Obey me or die!"
the orange-haired man threatens the world.

"My drones know you're home,
and my missiles don't miss.
I'm Commander in Chief, CinC for short.
I'll sink you into the sea, fry you crisp,
burn you to dust with the push of a button.
I'll overthrow your governments,
strangle your economies,
jail your refugees.
I'm the trumpet of doom,
I'll turn your land into a tomb!"

CinC, this may shock you,
but there are higher commanders than you,
and to Them we appeal for peace
and deliverance from you

"Jaya Jaya, Vinayaka
Hara Kailash
Durga Rakshakari
Rudra Shanti
Vidjayante Taram

"Protect us from the orange fire
of the orange demon
and all his NATO agents of orange.
Disembody these demons, vanish them,
banish them into the dungeon of perdition
their deeds have built for them.

"Om namah Shivaya."

_________________________________________



©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


