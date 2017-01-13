Santiam Canyon Cities Declare Local Emergencies

(SALEM, Ore.) - The cities of Detroit and Idanha officially declared Local Emergencies on Wednesday, due to the recent series of winter storms.

Both cities are seeking county assistance to help clear snow and ice that is blocking access for emergency vehicles and to restore access to Idanha's water system.

Marion County Public Works crews are on site today to assist the cities of Detroit and Idanha. The county has deployed five operators with a loader and four dump trucks to clear snow and to provide access to Idanha's water system.

Idanha residents may experience low water pressure due to a water leak. Crews are working diligently to clear snow in order to isolate the leak and complete repairs. There is no action required or risk to residents.

Marion County Sheriff's Office has deployed deputy-supervised inmate work crews to clear snow from select structures, fire hydrants, and water meters.

Personnel from both the Marion and Linn County Sheriff's Offices and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) members are also on site checking on residents.

Detroit and Idanha area residents needing assistance with snow removal for medical access may call Marion County Emergency Management at (503) 588-5108.

"First responders, public works officials and community members are all working together to help our community deal with the effects of this snow storm," said Sheriff Jason Myers.

"This is great example of the team work and collaboration that exists between county agencies and communities."

Marion County Emergency Management has opened the sandbag station at Marion County Fire District #1 (300 Cordon Road, Salem) in anticipation of a weather change early next week that will bring warm, wet weather to the area.

The rain and runoff from snowmelt will increase the threat of flooding across the region. The sandbag station is self-serve and open 24/7. Residents need to bring their own shovels and gloves.

For more information, please contact Marion County Emergency Management at (503) 588-5108.

