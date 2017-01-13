LendingTree Launches $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) - Small business owners face a long list of challenges, and for many, the obstacle of securing financial resources needed to grow a business claims the top spot on the list.

That's the driving force behind LendingTree's inaugural $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest, where LendingTree will present the winning small business a $50,000 grant to help fund future growth.

“Since LendingTree launched its small business loan marketplace, LendingTree has been committed to helping small businesses thrive by simplifying the loan shopping process and matching the right businesses with right lenders to meet their financial needs,” said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree.

“We wanted to take our commitment one step further by granting $50,000 to help one small business achieve even more success.”

The contest submission page, along with disclosures and details, can be found here: lendingtree.com/about/business-grant

Small businesses interested in participating in LendingTree’s $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest can submit their registration online from November 29, 2016 through January 13, 2017.

The registration form consists of 20 questions, collecting information on historical business performance, future plans, why the business deserves the $50,000 grant and how the grant money would enable future growth.

Once the registration submission period closes (5:00pm EST on January 13, 2017), LendingTree’s team of small business experts will evaluate, select and notify the winning small business.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings.

