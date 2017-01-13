LendingTree Launches $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest

|
Friday January 13, 2017
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
Zip Weather
Weather Forecast
|
Jan-12-2017 13:05TweetFollow @OregonNews
LendingTree Launches $50,000 Small Business Grant ContestSalem-News.com Business
The registration submission period closes @5pm EST on January 13, 2017.
(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) - Small business owners face a long list of challenges, and for many, the obstacle of securing financial resources needed to grow a business claims the top spot on the list.
That's the driving force behind LendingTree's inaugural $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest, where LendingTree will present the winning small business a $50,000 grant to help fund future growth.
“Since LendingTree launched its small business loan marketplace, LendingTree has been committed to helping small businesses thrive by simplifying the loan shopping process and matching the right businesses with right lenders to meet their financial needs,” said Doug Lebda, Founder and CEO of LendingTree.
“We wanted to take our commitment one step further by granting $50,000 to help one small business achieve even more success.”
The contest submission page, along with disclosures and details, can be found here: lendingtree.com/about/business-grant
Small businesses interested in participating in LendingTree’s $50,000 Small Business Grant Contest can submit their registration online from November 29, 2016 through January 13, 2017.
The registration form consists of 20 questions, collecting information on historical business performance, future plans, why the business deserves the $50,000 grant and how the grant money would enable future growth.
Once the registration submission period closes (5:00pm EST on January 13, 2017), LendingTree’s team of small business experts will evaluate, select and notify the winning small business.
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online loan marketplace, empowering consumers as they comparison-shop across a full suite of loan and credit-based offerings.
_________________________________________
Articles for January 11, 2017 | Articles for January 12, 2017 | Articles for January 13, 2017
Quick Links
AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
OREGON STATEWIDE
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
SHERIDAN, Ore.
DININGWalery's Premium Pizza
WEST SALEM
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
SALEM
WINERIESEola Hills Winery
RICKREALL, OR
CANNA-BUSINESSCannaMedicine
SALEM & NEWPORT
Alpha Alternative Solutions LLC
KEIZER
KUSH Dispensaries of Oregon
KEIZER
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
In Salem
Sign Up Now!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2017 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2017 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.