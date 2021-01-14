Portland Man Gets 11 Years in Prison for Child Sex Crimes

|
Thursday January 14, 2021
|
|
Portland Man Gets 11 Years in Prison for Child Sex CrimesSalem-News.com
Cohron was communicating with minors online for sexually explicit purposes.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 59-year-old David Arnold Cohron, of Portland, received an 11 year prison sentence after being convicted of child sex crimes.
After a change of plea hearing, held last week, the court convicted Cohron of:
During this investigation, law enforcement learned Cohron had sexually explicit online communications with multiple children across seven different states.
Law enforcement determined Cohron encouraged and compelled each minor to send him sexually explicit photos, videos and other sexually explicit materials that the minors had self-produced using a texting application. During their online communications, all of the victims told Cohron their true age, making it clear they were minors.
Cohron used flattery, manipulation and other tactics, including threatening the victims in order to get them to provide him with sexually explicit material.
This investigation started in April of 2019 when law enforcement in North Carolina contacted the Portland Police Bureau about concerns that an unknown individual, later determined to be Cohron, was communicating with minors online for sexually explicit purposes.
I am proud of the nationwide law enforcement effort involved in this case to identify the suspect, collect the digital evidence and have the case submitted for prosecution,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
This case was prosecuted by Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney BJ Park. The case was investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Family Services Division/Child Abuse Team.
Source: Multnomah Co. District Attorney's Office
