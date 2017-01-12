A Few Good Men, Too Many Chemicals: Toxic Exposure of US Marines and Government Lies

|
Thursday January 12, 2017
|
|
A Few Good Men, Too Many Chemicals: Toxic Exposure of US Marines and Government LiesRobert O'Dowd Salem-News.com
The year after TCE was found in agricultural wells on and off the base at El Toro, the entire set of water distribution engineering drawings were redrawn.
(SOMERDALE, N.J.) - This explosive new book details the tragic story of U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, CA, and Camp Lejeune, NC, who were exposed to organic solvents, benzene, and other carcinogens in the drinking water, and through dermal contact and inhalation while working with toxic chemicals without protective clothing and face masks.
Thousands of veterans and their families were once stationed at El Toro, now an "EPA Superfund site" and the premier Marine Corps jet fighter base until it closed in July 1999.
At Camp Lejeune, an active Marine Corps base and EPA Superfund site, the base wells were contaminated with organic solvents from 1953 to 1987 with an estimated one million people exposed to contaminated well water.
EPA Superfund sites are the nation's worst hazardous waste sites, requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contamination. Since 1980, the EPA has maintained the list of such locations, and managed the cleanup.
The Navy and the Marine Corps initially refused to acknowledge any health effects from the Lejeune’s contaminated well water until Marine veterans and dependents enlisted the help of the North Carolina Congressional delegation and took the battle for VA health care to Congress.
Reported health problems in people of all ages from drinking water contaminated with TCE and/or PCE include:
An estimated one million people were exposed to contaminated well water at Camp Lejeune.
There is no presumptive health care and disability for El Toro Marines, as of yet. El Toro veterans have to fight for health care and disability one veteran at a time.
A Few Good Men, Too Many Chemicals documents the denial of responsibility and the cover-up by Marine Corps leadership of environmental contamination from veterans, their dependents, and the public at El Toro.
The book reveals astonishing details:
The Navy's mantra, "No need to worry" falls on deaf ears.
GET YOUR OWN COPY OF "A Few Good Men, Too Many Chemicals":
_________________________________________
