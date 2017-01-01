Salem Police To Continue Specialized DUII Patrols

Stay alert and stay alive....that's your mission.



OregonImpact.org



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Salem Police Department will be continuing with specialized patrols to target those who are Driving Under The Influence of Intoxicants.

The overtime patrols shifts, funded by Oregon Impact, will continue to focus on the very dangerous issue of driving while impaired.

During the holiday period between December 15, 2016 and January 2, 2017, officers working on these focused patrols arrested nine people for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and issued one citation for a Minor In Possession of Alcohol. They also issued 49 citations and warnings for other violations.

As an agency, Salem Police officers arrested 46 people for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants in the month of December, issued 128 citations for Driving With a Suspended License and issued another 1,338 citations and warnings for various other offenses.

