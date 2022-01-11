Tuesday January 11, 2022
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jan-10-2022 12:42printcomments

The Real Vaccine

William T. Hathaway

Poetry by William Hathaway

Shiva

(OLDENBURG, Germany) - Our world now writhes

like a wounded worm, helpless

to escape its torment, blind

to the cause but blaming

a bug: “Stop it, stomp it, strangle it!

Too late – inside us, breeding into billions of bugs!

Kill them, poison them!

But our poisons don’t work – oh no!

Swarming with new bugs! Hopeless! Dying!”

All the while Shiva whispers:

“Beneath your terror and turmoil lies the tranquility of the transcendent.

You’re trapped on the surface mind, tossed by the waves.

Now dive to the depths and merge with me.

In my bigness a bit of bugness won’t panic you.

You’ll gain immunity to the insanity.

Come on down, look around,

here is where your Self is found.”

*****

_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 9, 2022 | Articles for January 10, 2022 | Articles for January 11, 2022
Support
Salem-News.com:
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.

Quick Links

DINING

Salem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

MUST SEE SALEM

Oregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden

AUCTIONS - APPRAISALS

Auction Masters & Appraisals

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

Roofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.

ONLINE SHOPPING

Special Occasion Dresses

Advertise with Salem-News

Contact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Annual Hemp Festival & Event Calendar
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy