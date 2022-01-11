SNc Channels:



written by best-selling author, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. I encourage everyone with questions on the ever-changing directives from Dr. Fauci (re: the pandemic) to read Kennedy's book "The Real Anthony Fauci ...Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health" and educate themselves on facts -- not fears or politics.

Robert Kennedy Jr and his new book,

The Real Anthony Fauci

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - Recently, Mr. Kennedy, chairman of Children's Defense Organization, made arrangements to have his publisher, Skyhorse forward me a copy of his best-selling book referenced above for me to write a review. The task at first was daunting until I came to the realization that people needed common sense information as regards Fauci and his "flip flopping" medical advice on surviving a scary pandemic -- and I am a common sense person. People also needed to not have their eyes "wide shut" by the politics involved in the pandemic and the disregard for lives when profits take precedent. I encourage everyone to read Mr. Kennedy's book and open their eyes -- wide. In citing interesting information in quotes from Kennedy's book and his facts, I will provide a "common sense" point of view in some instances everyone should be mulling over regarding the pandemic and Fauci: "We cannot dismiss the accusations that his lockdowns proved more deadly than the contagion." Common Sense Thinking - Why are therapeutics not suggested in building up the immune system such as Vitamin D and Zinc? Anyone hearing Fauci encourage life changes to lessen the chances of becoming an ever mounting statistic in the pandemic? Something as simple as eating habits, weight loss and exercise could be just what the doctor ordered. "The lockdown disintegrated vital food chains, dramatically increased rates of child abuse, suicide, addiction, alcoholism, obesity, mental illness, as well as debilitating developmental delays, isolation, depression, and severe educational deficits in young children. One-third of teens and young adults reported worsening mental health during the pandemic." Common Sense Thinking - As far as the emotional toll taken on people (especially children) with isolation and mask wearing, why does the Fauci hypothesis receive merit? If people are being coerced into wearing masks to prevent transmittal of a virus -- even while outside where fresh air and sunshine build the immune system -- where are the bio hazardous bins to dispose of the virus ridden masks to prevent further transmission? Will Fauci with his ties to the pharmaceutical industry manage to fast track an FDA approved medication to deal with the emotional issues experienced by children? "Readers of these pages will learn how in exalting patented medicine Dr. Fauci has, throughout his long career, routinely falsified science, deceived the public and physicians, and lied about safety and efficacy." Common Sense Thinking - When I first began writing about the onset of the pandemic, there was a demand for ventilators in hospitals and my "common sense" was peaked. I therefore wrote this article for publication: COVID-19 - Pandemic or Profit Maker? "This book will show you that Tony Fauci does not do public health; he is a businessman, who has used his office to enrich his pharmaceutical partners and expand the reach of influence that has made him the most powerful --and despotic doctor in human history." "Dr. Fauci's strategy for managing the COVID-19 pandemic was to suppress viral spread by mandatory masking, social distancing, quarantining the healthy (also known as lockdowns), while instructing COVID patients to return home and do nothing--received no treatment whatsoever--until difficulties breathing sent them back to the hospital to submit to intravenous remdesivir and ventilation." "Dr. Fauci was clearly aware that his mask decrees were contrary to overwhelming science." Common Sense Thinking - This past week, Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and currently the vaccine producer, Pfizer's board member, announced that cloth masks are not going to provide a lot of protection against COVID-19 at this stage in the pandemic. He further stressed how scientists now understand just how much the coronavirus spreads through airborne transmission, which cloth face coverings are not very effective against stopping, versus droplet transmission. "In a February 5, 2020 email, for example, he (Fauci) advised his putative former boss, President Obama's Health and Human Services Secretary, Sylvia Burwell, on the futility of masking the healthy." "In September 2021, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottleib admitted that the six-foot distancing rule that Dr. Fauci and his HHS colleagues imposed upon Americans was "arbitrary," and not, after all science backed. The process for making that policy choice, Gotleib continued, "Is a perfect example of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations." "At the outset of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci used wildly inaccurate modeling that overestimated US deaths by 525%. Scammer and pandemic fabricator Neal Ferguson of Imperial College London was their author, with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) of $148.8 million. Dr. Fauci used this model as justification for his lockdowns." Common Sense Thinking - How many reported cases of COVID deaths are attributable to people dying "of" COVID or "with" COVID due to a pre-existing medical condition? "In May 2020, a Chinese expert consensus group recommended doctors use chloroquine routinely for mild, moderate, and severe cases of COVID-19 pneumonia. When President Trump later suggested that Dr. Fauci was not being truthful about hydroxychloroquine, social media responded by removing the posts." Common Sense Thinking - Why do we have something called "fact checkers" on social media such as Facebook for anyone posting information on the pandemic and Fauci? Who exactly are "fact checkers?" This from an article in "The New York Post" from December 2021: "The fact-check industry is funded by liberal moguls such as George Soros, government-funded nonprofits and the tech giants themselves. The checkers are not the unbiased arbiters of truth; they are useful distractions, groups Facebook can use to absolve itself of responsibility. Free speech be damned." "(Bill) Gates went on to promote Gilead's remdesivir as the best alternative, despite its lackluster track record compared to HCQ. He didn't mention having a large stake in Gilead, which stood to make billions if Dr. Fauci was able to run remdesivir thrugh the regulatory traps." "Cracking Down on HCQ to Keep Case Fatalities High" -- (an eye-opening section of Mr. Kennedy's book). "Ivermectin - By the summer of 2020, front-line physicians had discovered another COVID remedy that equalled HCQ in its staggering, life-saving efficacy. In prophylaxis studies, Ivermectin repeatedly demonstrated far greater efficacy against COVID than vaccines at a fraction of the cost. "In December 2020, Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pierre Kory, a pulmonary and critical care specialist, testified to the benefits of Ivermectin before a number of COVID-19 panels, including the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. "COVID resulted in -6 million hospitalizations and 700,000+ deaths in America says Dr. Kory. If HCQ and IVM had been widely used instead of systematically suppressed, we could have prevented 75 percent, or at least 500,000 deaths, and 80 percent of hospitalizations, or 4.8 million. We could have spared the states hundreds of billions of dollars." "How CDC Hid the Wave of Vaccine Deaths" "Vaccinating Children Is Unethical - A recent Lancet study shows that a healthy child has zero risk for COVID, suggesting that most of these kids are dying unnecessarily. Some 86 percent of children suffered an adverse reaction to the Pfizer COVID vaccine in clinical trial." "How big is Dr. Fauci's drug development enterprise? Since Dr. Fauci arrived at National Institute of Health (NIH), the agency has spent approximately $856.90 billion. Between 2010 and 2016, every single drug that won approval from the FDA -- 210 different pharmaceuticals -- originated, at least in part, from research funded by the NIH." Common Sense Thinking - At some point will the U.S. consider "crimes against humanity" for certain acts that are purposefully committed as part of a widespread or systematic policy, directed against Americans? Because if we continue living the Fauci "new normal", we are in deep trouble -- as medical care could potentially become a killing field and following the science could potentially be lost in the deep pockets of Fauci and pharma. _________________________________________

