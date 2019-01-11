Newberg Man Sentenced 30 Years for Multiple Rapes

The abuse continued for several years until it was disclosed to authorities.



47-year old Andrew Lee Darby, of Newberg, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after a guilty plea in Yamhill Circuit Court January 4th.



Darby was convicted of Rape and Sodomy after an investigation by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, involving multiple juvenile victims of sexual assault.

On June 12th, 2018, detectives from Newberg-Dundee PD arrested Andrew Darby, for multiple counts of Rape in the first degree, and Sodomy in the first degree.

Darby was additionally charged with Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the second degree, and Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct.

The investigation revealed that Darby engaged in sexual acts with multiple juvenile female victims and the abuse continued for several years until it was disclosed to authorities.

The identities of the juvenile victims will not be released for their privacy and protection.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Dept. encourages anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to report the incident to law enforcement, medical staff, or other trusted individuals so resources can be put in place to help.

Source: Newberg-Dundee Police Dept.

