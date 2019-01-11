Friday January 11, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Jan-10-2019 13:44printcomments

Newberg Man Sentenced 30 Years for Multiple Rapes

Salem-News.com

The abuse continued for several years until it was disclosed to authorities.

Andrew Darby
47-year old Andrew Lee Darby, of Newberg, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after a guilty plea in Yamhill Circuit Court January 4th.

(YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore.) - 47-year old Andrew Lee Darby, of Newberg, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, after a guilty plea in Yamhill Circuit Court January 4th.

Darby was convicted of Rape and Sodomy after an investigation by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department, involving multiple juvenile victims of sexual assault.

On June 12th, 2018, detectives from Newberg-Dundee PD arrested Andrew Darby, for multiple counts of Rape in the first degree, and Sodomy in the first degree.

Darby was additionally charged with Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the second degree, and Using a Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct.

The investigation revealed that Darby engaged in sexual acts with multiple juvenile female victims and the abuse continued for several years until it was disclosed to authorities.

The identities of the juvenile victims will not be released for their privacy and protection.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Dept. encourages anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault to report the incident to law enforcement, medical staff, or other trusted individuals so resources can be put in place to help.

Source: Newberg-Dundee Police Dept.

#rapist #sexualassault #metoo #childabuse #pedophile #oregonprison #prison #oregon #consequences #handstoyourself #handsoff
_________________________________________



Salem-News.com Top Stories

Comments Leave a comment on this story.
Name:

All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


Articles for January 10, 2019 | 		Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy